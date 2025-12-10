Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 01:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / SBI Card's new lounge access rules from 2026: Key changes for flyers

SBI Card's new lounge access rules from 2026: Key changes for flyers

SBI credit card Lounge New Rules in 2026: Company will in January separate premium and Prime cards into two lounge sets and introducing a new verification fee structure.

SBI Card

SBI credit cards lounge New Rules from 2026

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Frequent flyers need airport lounges to escape from crowded terminals. SBI Card will from January 10 introduce a revised domestic lounge access programme that expands its network and changes eligibility terms for two kids of credit cards. The new programme separates participating lounges into Set A and Set B, depending on the type of SBI credit card held.
 

Set A: Lounges for premium SBI credit cards

 
Set A applies to higher-tier cards such as Apollo SBI Card SELECT, BPCL SBI Card OCTANE, Club Vistara SBI Card, Landmark Rewards SBI Card SELECT, Paytm SBI Card SELECT, and PhonePe SBI Card SELECT.
 
 
Participating lounges:
 
  • Ahmedabad: The Lounge, Domestic T1
  • Bengaluru: 080 Domestic Lounge – West PH 2 (T1); 080 International Lounge (T2)
  • Chennai: Travel Club Lounge – T1 Lounge B (T1); Travel Club Lounge – T2 (International)
  • Hyderabad: Encalm Lounge (Domestic T1); Encalm Lounge (International T1)
  • Kolkata: Travel Club Lounge Domestic (T1); Travel Club Lounge International (T1)
  • Mumbai: Adani Lounge (T1B); Travel Club (T2 Domestic); Adani East Lounge (T2 International)
  • New Delhi: Encalm Lounge (T1 Domestic, T3 Domestic, T3 International)
  • Pune: Elysian Lounge (Domestic)
 

Set B: Lounges for PRIME and Platinum SBI credit cards

 
Lounge access is available for a broad list of cards, including SBI Card PRIME, SBI Card PRIME Pro, Titan SBI Card, KrisFlyer SBI Card, and multiple co-branded PRIME and Platinum variants issued with partner banks.
 
Other participating lounges include:

  • Ahmedabad: The Lounge (Domestic T1, International T2)
  • Bangalore: 080 Domestic Lounge (T1 and T2); 080 International Lounge (T2)
  • Bhubaneswar: Bird Lounge (T1)
  • Chandigarh: Primus Lounge (Domestic and International)
  • Chennai: Travel Club Lounge (T1 and T2)
  • Cochin: Earth Lounge (T1 Domestic, T3 International)
  • Coimbatore: BlackBerry Restaurant & Bar
  • Goa: Encalm Lounge (T1 Domestic)
 
Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, Pune, Srinagar, Vadodara, Visakhapatnam: Multiple participating lounges across terminals as listed on SBI Card’s website.
 

How lounge access will work

 
Card validation and authorisation fees
 
Lounge entry requires validating the SBI credit card at the lounge POS machine.
 
Visa and RuPay cards: A non-refundable Rs 2 authorisation fee will be charged.
 
Mastercard: A temporary Rs 25 authorisation hold will be placed but not debited.
 
Visit limits
 
Complimentary visits depend on the card type. Once the quota is exhausted, access will either be denied or charged at the lounge’s standard walk-in rate.
 
Additional charges
 
SBI Card has clarified that charges may apply for:
 
Meals or beverages, especially alcohol
 
Nap rooms, spa or massage services
 
Any usage beyond complimentary limits
 
Charges vary by lounge policy.
 
Applicable card fees
 
The revised programme applies to SBI credit cards with annual fees of Rs 1,499 and Rs 2,999 where lounge access is managed by network partners.
 
The new system gives SBI Card customers a wider lounge network and clearer rules on validation and charges. Customers should check their card’s eligibility and visit limits before planning lounge access in 2026.

