Wakefit Innovations IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Wakefit Innovations IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for the maiden public issue of Wakefit Innovations, a D2C home and sleep solutions company, is expected to be finalised today. However, the IPO received a muted response from investors with an overall subscription of around 2.52 times.
According to National Stock Exchange (NSE) data, Wakefit IPO received bids for 91.67 million shares against 36.35 million shares on offer. The portion booked for retail investors was booked 3.17 times, followed by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at 3.04 times. The non-institutional investors (NIIs) quota was booked only 1.05 times.
With the subscription window now closed, investors are waiting for the allotment details, which are expected to be issued later today. Once the allotment process is completed, applicants can check their allotment status on the official websites of NSE and BSE, or the registrar Kfin Technologies.
Steps to check Wakefit Innovations IPO allotment status on BSE:
- Go to the official BSE website - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
- In the Issue Type dropdown, select Equity
- Choose 'Wakefit Innovations' from the list of IPOs
- Enter your Application Number or PAN (Permanent Account Number)
- Complete the captcha verification displayed on the page
- Click 'Search' to view your IPO allotment status
Steps to check Wakefit Innovations IPO allotment on MUFG Intime:
- Visit the MUFG Intime India IPO allotment portal - in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html
- From the dropdown menu, select 'Wakefit Innovations' under the list of IPOs
- Enter your Application Number, PAN, DP/Client ID, or Account Number/IFSC
- Click Submit to view your IPO allotment status
Wakefit Innovations IPO GMP
According to the sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Wakefit were trading flat at ₹195 per share in the grey market.
Wakefit Innovations IPO listing date
Wakefit IPO opened for public subscription on Monday, December 8, and closed on Wednesday, December 11, 2025. After the allocation of shares, the company will initiate refunds and transfer of shares to the respective demat accounts on December 12. Shares of Wakefit are scheduled to list on the bourses, BSE and NSE, on Monday, December 15, 2025.