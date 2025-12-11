Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty eye higher open, hints GIFT Nifty after Fed's 25 bps rate cut
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, December 11, 2025: At 7:23 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 96 points higher at 25,960
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, December 11, 2025: Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are poised to open gap-up on Thursday amid strong global cues following the Federal Reserve's 25 basis points (bps) rate cut to 3.5 per cent from 3.75 per cent, though it signalled no further cuts for now. At 7:23 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 96 points higher at 25,960. Fed Chair Jerome Powell, during his post-meeting news conference, said the reduction positions the central bank comfortably on rates. "We are well-positioned to wait and see how the economy evolves," Powell noted, adding that President Donald Trump's tariffs have been a driver of inflation. READ MORE Across Asia, markets were traded largely higher. Last seen, mainland China's CSI 300 was up 0.3 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.66 per cent, and South Korea's KOSPI climbed 0.67 per cent. However, Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.39 per cent. Overnight, US equities settled higher, with the Dow Jones up 1.05 per cent, the S&P 500 advancing 0.67 per cent, and the Nasdaq rising 0.3 per cent.
On the commodity front, Silver prices hit a fresh record high of $62.6 per ounce, per LSEG data, following the Fed's rate cut. The US dollar index dropped to a low of 98.54 on Thursday morning. ALSO READ | Stocks to watch, Dec 11: Tata Steel, SBI, Bank of Baroda, Cipla, KEI Ind
IPOs today
Mainboard: The basis of allotment of the Corona Remedies IPO and Wakefit Innovations Ltd. IPO will be finalised.
SME: HRS Aluglaze IPO and Pajson Agro India IPO will open for subscription. Shares of Western Overseas Study Abroad and Luxury Time will list. The basis of allotment of Riddhi Display Equipments IPO, Prodocs Solutions IPO and K.V.Toys India IPO will be finalised.
That apart, companies are deploying a much larger share of IPO proceeds into new projects, plants, machinery, and physical infrastructure. One report notes that around 20% of IPO cash raised (excluding OFS) is now allocated to such investments, up sharply from just 8 per cent last year—a potential early sign of a much-needed corporate capex revival. READ MORE
8:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: PL Capital upgrades Mahindra Finance to 'Accumulate' from 'Hold'; check why
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brokerage firm PL Capital has turned positive on Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (MMFS), upgrading the stock to accumulate from hold on expectations of sustainable growth and a resilient margin profile over the medium term.
The brokerage expects credit costs to normalise by FY27 and FY28 while noting that weak asset quality and elevated near-term credit costs will weigh on profitability. READ MORE
8:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to buy today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Analyst recommend buying Eicher, ICICI Prudential Life and Kalyan Jewellers. Check analysis
8:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Steel, SBI, Bank of Baroda, Cipla, KEI Ind and others will be in focus. Here's why
8:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump delivers 'strong words' on Ukraine in call with European leaders
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump stated that he raised the situation in Ukraine "in pretty strong words" during a call with the leaders of France, Germany and the United Kingdom, noting that Washington is awaiting further input from its European partners before determining its next course of action. READ MORE
8:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Unilever sees major India opportunity on GST cuts and strong GDP growth
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India, with a high GDP growth and recent GST reduction, presents "massive" opportunities for British multinational consumer goods maker Unilever and its Indian arm Hindustan Unilever, according to a top company official.
The companies believe they will be the main beneficiaries of a much more dynamic economic environment in India, said Unilever Chief Executive Officer Fernando Fernandez. READ MORE
8:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: $70 bn and rising: Amazon's $35 billion bet lifts India's AI tide
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In 2014, a year after Amazon had commercially launched its online marketplace business in India, the image of founder and then CEO Jeff Bezos posing in a sherwani hanging out of a truck in Bengaluru, holding a $2 billion cheque to symbolise the Seattle major’s mega investment in the country, had gone viral. More than a decade later, on Wednesday, the ecommerce giant announced top dollar investment — $35 billion over a period of five years — with artificial intelligence (AI) being among the biggest priority areas. READ MORE
8:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: IndiGo trims Q3 capacity, revenue forecast after flight cancellations
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's IndiGo said on Wednesday it has reduced its capacity and passenger unit revenue forecast for the third quarter, after the civil aviation regulator directed the carrier to cut 10 per cent of its domestic winter schedule following mass flight cancellations.
The airline said it now expects its third-quarter capacity to grow in "high single to early double-digit percentage", down from the earlier forecast of growth in "high teens." READ MORE
8:05 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi eases re-KYC norms for NRIs; relaxes geotagging mandate for compliance
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi has relaxed the geotagging requirement mandating physical presence in India for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) undergoing re-KYC. The move will enable digital due diligence from abroad. The move comes following stakeholder requests to simplify KYC access for NRIs. READ MORE
8:04 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: What does the sale of Warner Bros to Netflix or Paramount mean for India?
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The White Lotus, Sopranos, Mare of Easttown and Game of Thrones are among dozens of HBO Max shows that might leave JioHotstar over the next 12-18 months. And The Big Bang Theory, The Vampire Diaries and Two and a Half Men among others could exit Amazon Prime Video. READ MORE
8:04 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Musk's SpaceX to raise over $25 billion, plans IPO in 2026: Report
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Elon Musk's SpaceX is looking to raise more than $25 billion through an initial public offering in 2026, a move that could boost the rocket-maker's valuation to over $1 trillion, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
The company's move towards a public listing, which could rank among the largest global IPOs, has been largely driven by the rapid expansion of its Starlink satellite internet business, including plans for direct-to-mobile service and progress in its Starship rocket program for moon and Mars missions. READ MORE
8:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US Federal Reserve cuts key rate again, signals steadier economy next year
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Federal Reserve reduced its key interest rate by a quarter-point for the third time in a row on Wednesday but signalled that it may leave rates unchanged in the coming months.
Chair Jerome Powell signalled at a news conference that the Fed would likely hold off on further rate cuts in the coming months while it evaluated the health of the economy. And in a set of quarterly economic projections, Fed officials signalled they expect to lower rates just once next year. READ MORE
8:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets closed higher
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Overnight, US equities settled higher, with the Dow Jones up 1.05 per cent, the S&P 500 advancing 0.67 per cent, and the Nasdaq rising 0.3 per cent.
8:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Across Asia, markets traded largely higher.
- Mainland China's CSI 300 was up 0.3 per cent
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.66 per cent
- South Korea's KOSPI climbed 0.67 per cent.
- Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.39 per cent.
7:31 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 7:52 AM IST