Home / Current Affairs / News / 70 projects worth Rs 2,856 cr sanctioned under Sagarmala Programme: Govt

Press Trust of India |Press Trust of India | New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2023 | 8:44 PM IST
Under the Sagarmala Programme, 70 projects worth Rs 2,856 crore have been sanctioned, out of which 15 projects worth Rs 849 crore have been completed, Parliament was informed on Friday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways minister Sarbananda Sonowal said various initiatives and projects have been undertaken to facilitate shifting of cargo from conventional land-based transportation to coastal shipping mode.

A discount of 40 per cent is offered by major ports on vessel and cargo related charges to coastal cargo vessels, Sonowal added.

He said green channel clearance was introduced for faster evacuation of coastal cargo at ports.

According to the minister, the projects for improvement in the first and last-mile road and rail connectivity with all the major and non-major ports have also been identified for faster cargo movement.

Sonowal said GST on bunker fuels used in Indian Flag Vessels has been reduced from 18 per cent to 5 per cent.

The Sagarmala programme is the flagship programme of the Ministry of Ports' Shipping and Waterways to promote port-led development in the country through harnessing India's 7,500 km long coastline, 14,500 km of potentially navigable waterways and strategic location on key international maritime trade routes'.

First Published: Mar 24 2023 | 7:36 PM IST

