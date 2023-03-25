Home / Current Affairs / News / Government hasn't intervened in Adani's tussle with US short seller: Sanyal

Government hasn't intervened in Adani's tussle with US short seller: Sanyal

The "government has not intervened anywhere," Sanyal, a member of prime minister's economic advisory council, said in an interview in New York

Bloomberg |Bloomberg
Premium
Government hasn't intervened in Adani's tussle with US short seller: Sanyal

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2023 | 5:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Tina Davis and Bibhudatta Pradhan The administration of India Prime Minister Narendra Modi hasn’t intervened in the Adani Group’s tussle with a US short seller that caused a rout in the company’s s

Topics :Sanjeev Sanyalindian governmentAdani Group

First Published: Mar 25 2023 | 5:39 PM IST

Also Read

SVB Crisis: What led to the collapse of start-ups' favourite bank?

SVB crisis: How the ripples of the bank's plunge reached foreign shores

Adani Group stocks sink up to 20%; CLSA sees limited risk to banks

Adani's $108 billion crisis shakes foreign investors' faith in India

One year since Tatas took over Air India, here's how the journey has been

Assam Govt signs MoU with Flybig to start flight in non-Udaan sector

Keep close watch on evolving etiologies: Centre issues advisory on Covid

UK-India trade has potential to double by 2030: UK's Dy High Commissioner

12 people hurt, 30 houses damaged as tornado hits Punjab's Fazilka

Differences between govt and judiciary doesn't mean confrontation: Rijiju

Next Story