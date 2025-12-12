Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,30,760; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,01,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,30,760, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,01,100.
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,19,860.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,30,760 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,31,470 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,30,910.
Also Read
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,19,860, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,20,510 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,20,010.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,01,100.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,09,100.
US gold edged lower on Friday after hitting a more than seven-week high in the previous session, as investors booked profits, while silver surged to yet another all-time peak on Thursday.
Spot gold dipped 0.2 per cent to $4,277.64 per ounce, as of 0029 GMT.
US gold futures for February delivery was down 0.1 per cent at $4,307.80 per ounce.
Elsewhere, platinum lost 0.2 per cent to $1,691.45, while palladium fell 0.5 per cent to $1,476.5.
(with inputs from Reuters)