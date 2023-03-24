Home / Current Affairs / News / NCB destroys more than 9,200 kg narcotic substances across India

NCB destroys more than 9,200 kg narcotic substances across India

Home Minister Amit Shah also virtually joined from Bengaluru where he was chairing the NCB's Regional Conference on Drug Trafficking & National Security for Southern States and Union Territories

IANS |IANS | New Delhi
NCB destroys more than 9,200 kg narcotic substances across India

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2023 | 5:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday destroyed more than 9,200 kg narcotic substances worth several thousand crore Rupees. The Narcotics substance were consigned to flames in different incinrator points in several states.

Home Minister Amit Shah also virtually joined from Bengaluru where he was chairing the NCB's Regional Conference on Drug Trafficking & National Security for Southern States and Union Territories.

Speaking with IANS, DDG NCB Gyaneshwar Singh said that in Delhi Zonal unit, they destroyed 1,300 kg narcotics substances which include high value drugs. "We are doing this all over the country and in this process 9,200 kg drugs have been destroyed," said Mr Singh.

The NCB seized this drugs over the last one year.

--IANS

atk/kvd

Topics :NarcoticsNarcotics Control Bureaudrugs

First Published: Mar 24 2023 | 5:05 PM IST

Also Read

Narcotic drugs worth Rs 60 lakh seized in Jharkhand's Hazaribag: Police

Most of the narcotic drugs are shipped in Pakistan: Home Minister Amit Shah

NCB seizes mephedrone worth more than Rs 120 cr from Mumbai, Gujarat

NCB seizes mephedrone worth nearly Rs 120 cr from Mumbai, Gujarat; 6 held

Mumbai Police recovers drugs worth Rs 1.2 cr, arrests 3 from Mahim, Virar

India to pitch for open access to research among G20 countries: PSA Sood

Most of the narcotic drugs are shipped in Pakistan: Home Minister Amit Shah

Pro-Sterlite villagers come to Delhi, demand early hearing of case from SC

India commits to eradicating TB by 2025, way ahead of global time line

Govt nods to 45 companies/JVs operating in defence sector with foreign OEMs

Next Story