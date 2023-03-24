Home / Finance / RBI Policy / News / RBI releases MPC meeting schedule for next financial year, 1st meet in Apr

RBI releases MPC meeting schedule for next financial year, 1st meet in Apr

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the meeting schedule of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) for the next financial year (FY24) on Friday

BS Web Team |Business Standard | New Delhi
Premium
RBI releases MPC meeting schedule for next financial year, 1st meet in Apr

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2023 | 10:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the meeting schedule of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) for the next financial year (FY24) on Friday. The rate-setting panel of RBI meets bi-monthly to di

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaMPCBS Web Reports

First Published: Mar 24 2023 | 10:30 PM IST

Also Read

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

Rupee fluctuations not a factor for MPC's consideration, says RBI

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

RBI central board reviews economic situation, global developments

RBI to start new data centre, governor stresses on tech, cybersecurity role

RBI snaps 2 months of dollar buys, net-sells $384 mn in market in Jan

RBI fines RBL Bank Rs 2.27 cr for failure on internal ombudsman scheme

RBI rejects Bajaj Fin's plan for Philippines operations over FATF concerns

Recommended for you

Recommended by

Next Story