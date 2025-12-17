Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 07:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Stocks to Watch today, Dec 17: Ola Electric, Vedanta, HDFC Bank, Akzo Nobel

Stocks to Watch today, Dec 17: Ola Electric, Vedanta, HDFC Bank, Akzo Nobel

Stocks to Watch today, December 17, 2025: From Ola Electric to Vedanta, here is a list of stocks that will be on traders' and investors' radar

Stock Market LIVE, December 17, 2026

Sirali Gupta
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stocks to Watch today, December 17, 2025: Indian equity markets are anticipated to open flat on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, reflecting a mixed global sentiment. As of 7:32 AM, GIFT Nifty futures indicated a subdued start, trading down 9 points at 26,926.
 
Globally, Asian markets presented a varied picture. Mainland China’s CSI 300 showed a modest gain of 0.31 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged up 0.03 per cent, and South Korea’s KOSPI advanced 0.64 per cent. Conversely, Japan’s Nikkei registered a slight decline of 0.03 per cent.
 
Overnight trading on Wall Street also concluded with mixed results. The S&P 500 closed 0.24 per cent lower, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.62 per cent. In contrast, the Nasdaq Composite bucked the trend, rising 0.62 per cent.
 

Below are key stocks in focus today, December 17, 2025:

Akzo Nobel India: Promoter Imperial Chemical Industries is likely to sell up to a 9 per cent stake in Akzo Nobel India via a block deal, with the offer size estimated at ₹1,290.6 crore and a floor price of ₹3,150 per share, according to reports.
 
IndiGo: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been lodged with the Delhi High Court seeking an order for the Centre and IndiGo airline to provide compensation equivalent to four times the full ticket price to all passengers whose flights were cancelled in November and December, following the implementation of the new Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) rules.

Also Read

stock market LIVE

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty indicates lacklustre start for benchmarks; Asian markets trade mixed

Tata power

Nuvama upgrades Tata Power to 'Hold' on improved FY30 growth visibility

Bhavish Aggarwal, Bhavish, OLA CEO

Ola Electric founder sells personal shares to repay ₹260 cr promoter loan

Vedanta

NCLT Mumbai okays demerger of Vedanta into five distinct entities

Bhavish Aggarwal, Bhavish, OLA CEO

Bhavish Aggarwal monetises Ola Electric stake, releases ₹260 crore pledges

 
Ola Electric: Bhavish Aggarwal, founder and promoter of Ola Electric, has partially monetised his personal shareholding to completely settle a promoter-level loan of ₹260 crore. This action will result in the release of all previously pledged shares, totaling 3.93 per cent, thereby eliminating a significant concern for investors.
 
Vedanta: The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved Vedanta Limited's demerger plan on Tuesday. This decision paves the way for the group to restructure its operations into five separate, sector-focused businesses. The ruling was issued by Judicial Member Nilesh Sharma and Technical Member Charanjeet Singh, with the comprehensive order still awaiting publication on the NCLT website.
 
Indian Overseas Bank: The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam) has announced that the government intends to launch an offer for sale (OFS) for up to a 3 per cent stake in the state-owned Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), commencing Wednesday.
 
HDFC Bank/ IndusInd Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has given its nod to HDFC Bank, allowing its group entities—HDFC Mutual Fund, HDFC Life Insurance, HDFC ERGO General Insurance, HDFC Pension Fund, and HDFC Securities—to collectively acquire up to a 9.5 per cent stake in IndusInd Bank.
 
Tata Power: The company aims to finalise its 10 GW wafer and ingot project, estimated to cost ₹6,500 crore, by January of next year. 
 
Glenmark Pharma: The company arm Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has entered into an exclusive license, collaboration, and distribution agreement with Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (Hansoh Pharma) for Aumolertinib, a third-generation Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor (EGFR-TKI) for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
 
NBCC: The company has bagged an order worth ₹332.99 crore from IIT Mandi for Project Management Consultancy services, and another order worth ₹12.05 crore from Kandla SEZ for day-to-day annual maintenance work.
 
Niraj Cement: The company has received an order for the “Improvement, upgradation and 5-year performance-based maintenance works of Road A21_3: Hamren Tumpreng Hojai Nilbagan Howraghat Karkok (Jamuna River district boundary to Karkok) (Length – 26.803)” from the Public Works Department (PWD) valued at ₹130.83 crore.
 
Ahluwalia Contracts (India): The company has received an order worth ₹888.38 crore from Bihar State Tourism Development Corporation. The order involves construction and overall development work of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra, Ayodhya, at Punauradham, Bihar, on an EPC mode.

More From This Section

Mahindra Finance

Loan growth, lower cost targets positive for M&M Financial Servicespremium

initial public offering, IPO, IPO Market

ICICI Pru AMC IPO subscribed 39x; attracts bids worth nearly ₹3 trillion

stock market, BSE

Markets fall for a second day; Nifty dips 0.6%, Smallcaps decline 1%

Bombay High Court

Bombay High Court ruling throws light on misuse of petitions to stall IPOspremium

Sebi

Sebi board likely to review MF fee structure, stock broker rulespremium

Topics : stocks to watch Stocks in focus Buzzing stocks Ola Electric Mobility Vedanta HDFC Bank IndusInd Bank Ahluwalia Contracts BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO AllotmentParliament Winter Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOnePlus Turbo SeriesGoa Nightclub FireRedmi Note 15 5G SpecsIPL 2026 Auction LivePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon