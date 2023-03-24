    Home / News-CM / Companies / News / Cera Sanitaryware completed divestment of its stake in Anjani Tiles

    Cera Sanitaryware completed divestment of its stake in Anjani Tiles

    Mar 24 2023
    Cera Sanitaryware had entered into Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for divestment of entire stake in equity and preference shares held by Company in Anjani Tiles, a subsidiary company, with Anjani Vishnu Holdings (AVHL), acquirer Company.

    In this regard, the company has completed the transaction relating to divestment of its entire stake and received the full consideration and consequently Anjani Tiles ceased to be the subsidiary of the Company on 23 March 2023.

