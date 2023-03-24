Congress to hold solidarity march over Surat court verdict against Rahul

After a Surat court sentenced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to two years imprisonment in a defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark made in 2019, Congress is planning to hold a solidarity march against the verdict, said party general secretary KC Venugopal on Thursday.

"We have analyzed the situation. The verdict was so unfortunate as far as Congress Party is concerned. We will do a solidarity march for Congress Party. We are seeking an appointment with the President. From day 1 onwards, when Rahul Gandhi raised the issue of Adani, the Government of India side came to stop him. They do not want Rahul Gandhi to speak in Parliament. They are varying all options to stop his voice," Venugopal told ANI.

"But Rahul Gandhi and Congress party will speak. This issue is not because of Rahul Gandhi. It is because the country's environment is like that. All opposition is getting suppressed. I am happy that parties are showing solidarity," added Venugopal.

A Surat court on Thursday sentenced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to two years imprisonment in a defamation case filed against him over his 'Modi surname' remark made in 2019 during an election rally for Lok Sabha elections.

The court approved Rahul Gandhi's bail on a surety and stayed the sentence for 30 days to allow him to approach the higher courts.

While the BJP leaders attacked Rahul Gandhi after the verdict saying whatever he speaks it affects the Congress party and the country in a negative way, Congress leaders said that an attempt was being made by the BJP government to suppress the voice of Rahul Gandhi and that he will move the higher courts against the verdict.

Congress leaders also alleged that the judiciary is under pressure.