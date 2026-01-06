Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 03:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / H-1B visa elimination Bill introduced in US Congress to end programme

H-1B visa elimination Bill introduced in US Congress to end programme

A Bill to eliminate the H-1B visa was introduced by Marjorie Taylor Greene on the day she resigned from Congress

US visa, H4, H1B

Eliminate H-1B Visa Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 3:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Bill that would “eliminate the H-1B program”, which allows US companies to hire highly skilled foreign workers, was among Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s final two pieces of proposed legislation, newly released Congressional records show.
 
The Bill, formally titled “To amend the Immigration and Nationality Act to eliminate the H-1B program, and for other purposes”, seeks changes to federal immigration law that would shut the visa route entirely.
 
What makes the timing unusual is that Greene introduced the Bill on the same day she stepped down from Congress. She resigned after five years in office, citing ongoing disagreements with President Donald Trump and Republican leadership. Her departure has triggered a special election in Georgia.
 
 
How the H-1B visa works
 
The H-1B visa allows US employers to sponsor foreign professionals for roles that require specialised skills, most commonly in technology, engineering and science.

Also Read

twins at airport

Twins mistaken for one by Digi Yatra, stopped at Mumbai airport gates

rice

Budget 2026: Rice exporters seek tax relief, credit and freight support

Visa

India launches new e-Business visa for Chinese nationals: How to apply

vehicle, TRAFFIC

Commuters should try avoiding Gurugram's Hero Honda Chowk: Here's why

men's health, healthy men

Ageing isn't the problem, nutrition is: Why men can't eat the same way

 
Each year, the US government issues:
• 65,000 regular H-1B visas
• 20,000 additional visas for workers with advanced degrees from US universities
 
Demand regularly exceeds the annual cap, leading to a lottery system. Indian nationals account for a large share of successful applicants. 
 
Trump’s recent move on H-1B fees
 
In September, President Trump imposed a $100,000 fee on applications for new H-1B visas as part of a broader push to tighten immigration rules.
 
Status of the Bill
 
According to official Congressional records, the Bill has not yet been sent to three key House committees:
• Energy and Commerce Committee
• Judiciary Committee
• Ways and Means Committee
 
This referral process is the first step in the lawmaking procedure.
 
No hearings have been scheduled so far, and no votes have taken place. The proposal has only been formally introduced, placing it at an early stage of the legislative process.

More From This Section

Immigration changes

Immigration changes in January 2026: Key updates from major destinations

US visa, US immigration, green card

US visa rules tighten: More countries added to $15,000 bond list

Canada Flag

Canada Express Entry: 574 candidates invited for permanent residency

UK immigrants

UK immigration crackdown: Illegal migrants' phones, SIM cards to be seized

Donald Trump, Trump

New US visa rule: Citizens from 13 countries must pay up to $15,000 bonds

Topics : H1B Visa US immigration BS Web Reports immigration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 3:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayPremier Energies ShareNifty Metal Index TodayONGC Gas Leak Gold and Silver Rate TodayBGMI Redeem CodesSensex Fall TodayUS Visa RulesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon