Motorola 'Razr Fold' may feature triple cameras, AI button: What to expect

Motorola is reportedly planning to launch its first book-style foldable smartphone, which is expected to be called the Motorola Razr Fold. The move would expand the Razr lineup beyond its existing clamshell-style foldables. According to a report by 9To5Google, images of the anticipated Razr Fold have appeared online, offering an early look at the device’s possible design.
Motorola Razr Fold: What to expect
As per the report, the Motorola Razr Fold is expected to adopt a book-style folding design, similar to devices such as Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Google’s Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The images show the foldable phone in black and white colour options. The black variant appears to feature a carbon-fibre-like texture, while the white variant seems to have a cleaner finish with fewer visible textures. When folded, the rear panel design appears to resemble Motorola’s Edge-series smartphones.
The images also indicate that the Razr Fold could feature a triple rear camera setup, including what appears to be a periscope-style telephoto lens. Branding around the LED flash suggests that at least one of the cameras may use a Sony LYTIA sensor and support optical image stabilisation (OIS).
The Razr Fold is also shown with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication, along with an additional button on the frame. According to the report, this extra button could be used to trigger AI-related features, similar to the action button found on the Razr 60 Ultra.
Earlier this week, a separate report by PhoneArena claimed that a marketing document related to the device had surfaced, indicating that the Motorola Razr Fold could be previewed soon but is expected to launch “later this year.” This raises the possibility that Motorola may offer an early look at the device during its upcoming event scheduled for January 6 (January 7 in India), where the company is also expected to unveil a new flagship smartphone that may be branded as the “Motorola Signature.”