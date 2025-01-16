Porsche to unveil Macan EV and 3 new models at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 promises an exciting lineup of exotic supercars, with Porsche AG adding to the thrill by unveiling four new models for the first time in India. The German automaker plans to showcase the all-electric Macan, the 911 GTS, the Panamera GTS, and the refreshed Taycan at the auto show.

Porsche Macan EV

Porsche launched the Macan EV at Rs 1.22 crore last year, but the SUV will make its India debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The Macan EV boasts a new design language taking inspiration from the Taycan. The interior matches that of the current Cayenne in terms of style and layout, with a three-screen setup spanning the dashboard.

The Macan EV is available in three variants: the base Macan RWD with a 355 bhp rear electric motor, the mid-spec Macan 4 with a dual-motor setup belting out 402 bhp, and the top-spec Turbo variant with 630 bhp and up to 1,130Nm of torque. All three variants get a 100 kWh battery with a WLTP certified range of up to 641 km.

Porsche 911 GTS

Another exciting launch from Porsche is the new 911 GTS with the new T-hybrid powertrain. It gets a new turbocharged 3.6-litre six-cylinder flat engine, a gearbox-mounted electric motor and a compact 1.9 kWh liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery. The combined power output of this rear-wheel-drive 911 Carrera GTS is 534 bhp and up to 610 Nm of peak torque. The updated 911 also features active aero flaps on the front bumper, a revised spoiler and a reworked diffuser.

Porsche Taycan facelift

Porsche will also showcase the Taycan facelift. All versions of the Taycan are now more powerful, with lighter electric motors and revised internals. They also get a new battery with revised cell chemistry. Its power figures range between 510 bhp for the 4S variant and 697 bhp for Turbo variant. The WLTP range is now up to a maximum of 678 km.

Porsche Panamera GTS

The new top-of-the-line Panamera GTS with a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 belting out 493 bhp and the track-focused 911 GT3 RS will also be displayed. The Panamera GTS gets a dark theme with black GTS logos, dark-tinted HD matrix LED headlights and taillights. It also gets a satin matte-black finish on the side skirts, window lining and rear bumper.