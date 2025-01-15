All eyes on EV launches, Chinese 'presence' at expanded Auto Expo

As many as 40 new products, including electric vehicles (EV), are expected to be launched or presented at India's biennial Auto Expo that will kick off in New Delhi on Friday, drawing domestic and international automakers.

The six-day show, held as Bharat Mobility Global Expo (BMGE), is expected to ease geopolitical tensions as India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has reportedly approved the participation of executives from Chinese automakers and auto parts manufacturers. Officials of JSW MG Motor India, a joint venture between India's JSW Group and China's SAIC Motor, and BYD India, another such collaboration, have been invited, it is said.

The 2023 edition of the show was relatively lacklustre and this year's the buzz is about expected product unveilings and launches during Delhi's winter chill.

While the exact number is not confirmed officially, industry sources estimate that nearly 40 new products will be showcased or launched at the expo that ends on January 22. India's passenger vehicle (PV) wholesale volumes grew by 4.5 percent in 2024, reaching 4.3 million units. Automakers expect mid-single-digit growth in 2025.

EVs are projected to experience significant growth in the next two years. From around 100,000 units sold in 2025, numbers are expected to double within two years, according to auto original equipment manufacturers (OEM). Tarun Garg, chief operating officer of Hyundai Motor India, said electric car penetration is projected to rise to 17 percent by 2030, up from around 2.4 percent currently, aided by an improving ecosystem. The company plans to launch Creta EV, an electric version of its bestselling car, at the BMGE.

Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hyundai and JSW MG Motors are preparing to introduce a range of EVs in India this year. Luxury carmakers have a strong EV line-up planned, too. Experts anticipate that the number of electric passenger vehicle launches in India will rise from 7-8 in 2024 to around 15-20 this year, including offerings by luxury carmakers.

Also Read

Cars that were showcased in earlier editions of the Auto Expo, such as the Tata Harrier EV, Tata Sierra EV, and Maruti’s electric SUV (eVitara), are scheduled for market launches this year.

Vimal Anand, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, recently told reporters that this year’s auto show will be held at three places for the first time: Bharat Mandapam (New Delhi), Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in Dwarka (southwestern Delhi) and India Expo Mart at Greater Noida (a suburb of Delhi in Uttar Pradesh). The 2023 show was held in Greater Noida.

More than 25 car and two-wheeler OEMs are participating this year, including Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hyundai Motor India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kia, JSW MG Motors, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Vietnam’s EV maker VinFast, and China’s BYD. Two-wheeler majors such as Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, Yamaha, Suzuki Motorcycle, and TVS, along with newcomers like Ola Electric and Ather Energy, will showcase their new products.

Highlights include VinFast and BYD showcasing its EVs. Vietnamese automaker VinFast, which is setting up an EV assembly plant in Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu, will display its global EV range, including the compact-mini SUV VF 3 and the spacious three-row VF 9. It will also present SUVs, electric scooters, and the VF Wild, an electric pickup concept.

BYD, which recorded 40 percent growth in India’s electric PV market in 2024, will exhibit its globally acclaimed models.

Rajeev Chauhan, head of electric passenger vehicles business at BYD India, said: “We believe that events like the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 are key to accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles in India. This event brings together key players in the automotive industry, and BYD is proud to be a part of it. Our participation in the 2025 Expo strengthens our dedication to providing cutting-edge EV solutions for a cleaner environment and a greener future for India.”

Ensuring visas was a problem for large Chinese participation at the expo. Jalan told news agency PTI last week that “China is still a work in progress. You know, for large-scale participation of Chinese companies in the expo, visas may still be a concern."

A letter by the MEA on December 13 told the Engineering Exports Promotion Council (EEPC), one of the expo’s organisers, that representatives of 42 countries can participate in the expo -- China among them. This decision comes after years of visa restrictions on Chinese citizens -- a fallout of heightened bilateral tensions due to a deadly military clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley of Ladakh in 2020. Chinese participation in the expo is vital as the country is a key player in the supply chain ecosystem, particularly in EV technology, battery production, and raw materials for zero-emission vehicles. Beijing is also important in the auto industry context as its share in auto components to India is around 30 per cent, out of total imports of around $6 billion per year. Recently, the government has also eased issuing of visas to Chinese nationals working under production-linked incentive schemes.

Auto majors such as M&M, Volkswagen, Skoda, Honda Cars, Nissan and Renault did not participate in the 2023 edition of the expo. Luxury carmakers like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Volvo, Porsche, Lamborghini, and Jaguar Land Rover and two-wheeler makers Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company, and Royal Enfield, were absent, too. Industry sources had attributed this to the event’s high costs.

Most of these companies are returning to the expo this year. “Companies often prefer to unveil cars on their own rather than at an industry event,” said an industry executive.

With inputs from agencies