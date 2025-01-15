Upgraded Hero Destini 125 scooter reveals variant prices & specs breakdown

Meet the new-generation Hero Destini 125, the spunky scooter that’s here to zip through city streets with style. Unveiled in September last year, Hero MotoCorp has revealed the price tags for its revamped VX trim at Rs 80,450. The mid-spec ZX variant is priced at Rs 89,300 and the top-end ZX+ trim is priced at Rs 90,300. The Hero Destini 125 has been cruising Indian roads for six years. This time, it is back with a major upgrade — the first big refresh since its debut in 2018.

The new Destini 125 is offered in two major trim levels: the Cast Drum, which includes the VX variant, and the Cast Disc, offered in ZX and ZX+ variants. The base variant is available in three colours: Eternal White, Regal Black, and Groovy Red. The higher-end ZX and ZX+ variants come with additional paint options, including Mystique Magenta (Pink), Cosmic Blue, Eternal White, and Regal Black. The ZX and ZX+ also get copper-toned chrome highlights on several parts of the scooter.

Design tweaks and upgrades

In terms of design, the new Destini features signature H-shaped LED DRLs and tail lamps, while the indicators are positioned slightly lower at the front apron. The 5-litre fuel tank is placed under the seat, with the filler located just above the tail lamps. The scooter has also grown in size, offering the longest seat in its segment at 785 mm and the wheelbase being extended by 57 mm. The scooter measures 1302 mm in length. The underseat storage is at 19 litres and the scooter rides on 12-inch wheels on both ends.

Variants and feature highlights

In terms of features, the base variant comes with a projector LED headlight with Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), a Type-A charging port, an analogue instrument cluster, and a boot lamp. The base variant also includes a parking brake lock on the rear brake lever, a feature that is not available on the higher variants. The higher ZX and ZX+ variants get additional features including front disc brakes, a digital speedometer with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, a five-step brightness control for the display, a backrest with X-Tec branding, and auto-cancelling indicators.

The 2024 iteration employs the same 124.6cc air-cooled engine belting out 9 bhp and 10.4 Nm of torque and delivering a claimed fuel economy of 59 kmpl.