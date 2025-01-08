BYD Sealion 7 to debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo, launch in March 2025

The BYD Sealion 7 is all set to make its debut at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, ahead of its India launch in March 2025. BYD India is planning to display all its existing models including the BYD Seal sedan, Atto 3 SUV and eMax 7 alongside the new Sealion 7 at the upcoming Auto Show. The new BYD Sealion 7 broke cover last year in China where it is marketed as an affordable option to the Tesla Model Y.

The BYD Sealion 7 is a coupe SUV and in terms of design elements, it takes inspiration from the BY Seal that boasts an X-shaped front. It features similar headlights and slim connected taillights with a more aggressive front and rear bumper design.

On the inside, a lot is similar to the Seal sedan, with the highlight being a large rotating screen that has been a signature feature for most BYD models. The Sealion 7 measures around 4.8 meters in length and gets FWD and RWD drivetrain options overseas.

The Sealion 7 coupe-SUV is built on BYD’s advanced e-Platform 3.0 Evo, a dedicated electric architecture, and features the brand’s Blade battery technology. The SUV offers two battery options — 82.5 kWh and 91.3 kWh — with a maximum range of up to 502 km.

In terms of body style, the BYD Sealion 7 is not likely to have any direct rivals in India. But in terms of pricing, it is expected to fare against EVs like the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 in the Indian market.