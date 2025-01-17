Mahindra XEV 9e score full 5-star crash test rating by Bharat NCAP

The Bharat New Car Assessment Program (BNCAP) has conducted crash tests on the Mahindra XEV 9e and the BE 6, with both models achieving an impressive 5-star rating for Adult and Child Occupant Protection. Notably, the Adult Occupant Protection scores for the SUVs are the highest ever recorded by BNCAP. Among the two, the Mahindra XEV 9e edged out the BE 6 with a slightly superior overall score.

Bharat NCAP tested the top-spec Pack Three variant of the Mahindra XEV 9e with the 79 kWh battery pack. However, the report mentions that the same rating applies to the smaller 59 kWh variants as well.

XEV 9e’s perfect score

In both the frontal offset deformable barrier and side movable deformable barrier tests, the XEV 9e scored a full 16 out of 16 points, making it the first model tested by BNCAP to get a full 32/32 points for adult occupant protection. The driver and front passenger areas were rated ‘good’ across impact points, from the head and chest to the pelvis and legs. The XEV 9e was also given a ‘good’ rating in the side pole impact test.

XEV 9e excels in safety

In child occupant protection, the Mahindra XEV 9e scored 24/24 in the dynamic test, 12/12 in the CRS installation assessment and 9/13 on vehicle assessment, scoring an impressive 45 out of 49 points. The 18-month-old and the 3-year-old child dummies were tested in rearward-facing child seats.

XEV 9e’s safety across variants

While the entry-level Pack One is equipped with six airbags, ISOFIX anchors, rear disc brakes, a rear camera, tyre pressure monitor, driver drowsiness detection system, and auto headlights and wipers, the top-spec gets safety kit such as seven airbags, a Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite that includes a self-parking function, a 360-degree camera, and blind spot monitoring.