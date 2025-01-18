Hyundai ropes in TVS to rollout e-3Ws, micro four wheelers in India

South Korean auto major Hyundai Motor Company (Hyundai) on Saturday roped in TVS Motor Company Ltd. (TVS Motor) to foray into the last-mile mobility market in India. Hyundai unveiled concept models of advanced electric three-wheeler and micro four-wheeler at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. While no binding agreements have been explored or executed, Hyundai Motor is exploring the potential to offer design, engineering and technology, while TVS Motor will explore manufacturing and marketing of the vehicles. “Collaborating with TVS Motor, we aim to locally produce the three-wheeler while exploring global opportunities for the four-wheeler, blending intuitive functionality with the spirit of a rapidly innovating India," said SangYup Lee, executive vice-president and head of Hyundai and Genesis Global Design.

These innovative concepts underline Hyundai Motor’s unwavering commitment to its vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’ by reimagining mobility solutions that prioritise convenience, sustainability and adaptability as part of India’s dynamic transportation landscape, it said.

“Hyundai Motor is a customer-centric brand, and caring for people in India is our first mission. This commitment has driven us to explore designing micro-mobility solutions tailored to India's unique environment, reimagining the iconic three-wheeler to enhance mobility experiences through thoughtful design,” Lee added.

According to the company, the concept vehicles can not only address the pressing need for sustainable mobility, but also align with the evolving demands of Indian roads and urban infrastructure.

“TVS is proud to explore a partnership with Hyundai Motor to shape the future of urban mobility,” said Sharad Mishra, president, Group Strategy, TVS Motor Company.

“By combining Hyundai Motor’s global expertise with our deep understanding of mobility solutions, we aim to develop next- generation micro-mobility solutions that redefine last-mile connectivity. This potential collaboration reflects our commitment to innovation and sustainability. With a shared vision, we are confident that this partnership under discussion will deliver impactful solutions that set new standards in design, engineering, technology, and quality.”

Taking its commitment a step further, Hyundai will explore the practicality and potential of these futuristic mobility solutions while analysing their integration into India’s traffic ecosystem. Based on the findings, Hyundai Motor and TVS will explore rollout of the project. The three-Wheeler concept is proposed to be produced in collaboration with TVS, while the development of the four-wheeler is under review, with a focus on its global potential.

Hyundai Motor’s Micro Mobility Concept vehicles are a testament to the brand’s customer-centric design and human-centered engineering. These innovative concepts have been created to redefine urban mobility, with key features such as an angled windshield for superior visibility, enhanced collision protection, a flat floor, and an extended wheelbase to maximise comfort and ergonomics.

With the Electric Three-Wheeler Concept, Hyundai Motor has boldly reimagined India’s ubiquitous motor rickshaw, transforming it into a versatile and eco-friendly vehicle that can serve not only as a people mover, but also as an efficient logistics option or a rapid-response emergency vehicle. This innovative approach to mobility not only connects communities and livelihoods, but also champions accessibility and inclusivity, with a foldable seat for wheelchair users.

With its compact size and manoeuvrability, the Electric Three-Wheeler Concept is designed to navigate narrow streets effortlessly. The height of the body is adjustable, allowing it to be lifted to navigate waterlogged streets during the heavy rains of the monsoon season.

For the driver, large tires ensure a smoother ride even on rough terrains, while the towing hook allows for quick recovery from potholes.

Every detail of this concept vehicle under review reflects Hyundai Motor’s commitment to India, including the colour. ‘Aakaashi Blue’ is a colour of the vast Indian Ocean and boundless sky, a testament to the limitless aspirations of the Indian spirit, the company added.

Hyundai Motor is also reviewing the use of heat-reducing gloss black paint on the roof to lower interior heat conductivity, as well as exploring water resistant materials for the interior surfaces. These efforts highlight Hyundai Motor's focus on developing vehicles specifically tailored to the high temperatures and heavy rainfall prevalent in India.

Whether for daily commutes, last-mile deliveries, or group transport, Hyundai Motor’s Micro Mobility Concepts are designed to inspire adaptable solutions by adopting a modular approach to ensure simple and practical manufacturing, it said. The materials suggest a harmony between local sourcing and the potential for sustainability. The company’s advanced capabilities and technological innovation are showcased in these concept vehicles, providing sustainable mobility solutions that align with India's evolving infrastructure, it added.