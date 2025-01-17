Skoda Kylaq shines with 5-star safety rating & top child protection scores

There is more to luxury than what the new Skoda Kylaq offers. This subcompact SUV has not only impressed with its sleek design and performance but has also earned top marks in safety. The Kylaq scored a perfect 5-star rating in both adult and child occupant protection in the Bharat New Car Assessment Program (BNCAP) crash tests. Scoring 30.88/32 points for adult protection and 45/49 points for child protection, it stands out as the best-performing ICE-powered sub-four-metre SUV in BNCAP tests to date.

Bharat New Car Assessment Program tested the top-end Kylaq Prestige variant but says that the ratings are applicable for the entire Kylaq line-up, including the Classic, Signature, and Signature+ variants.

Crash test performance

In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, it scored 15.04/16 points. The report mentions that the protection provided to the driver’s head, neck and right leg region was ‘good’ while it was ‘adequate’ for the chest area. For the front passenger, protection was good for the head, neck, chest area, and legs. In the side movable deformable barrier test, it secured 15.84/16 points showing ‘good’ protection to the head and lower back area while managing an ‘adequate’ rating for the upper back. It also got a ‘good’ rating in the side pole impact test.

Top marks in child safety

In the case of Child Occupant Protection, Kylaq got 45/49 points. It got a full 24/24 points in the dynamic test and 12/12 in the CRS installation assessment. In vehicle assessment, it scored 9/13. Both the 18-month-old and the 3-year-old child dummies were tested in rearward-facing child seats.

Also Read

Comprehensive safety features

The Skoda Kylaq comes equipped with six airbags, three-point seatbelts with reminders for all passengers, Electronic Stability Control and ISOFIX anchors for rear outboard seats as standard fitments. It also complies with AIS-100 pedestrian protection norms but misses out on Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) features.