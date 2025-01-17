Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Auto Expo / News / MG M9 MPV debuts at Bharat Mobility Expo, launch set for March 2025

MG M9 MPV debuts at Bharat Mobility Expo, launch set for March 2025

The MG M9, a premium electric seven-seater MPV, will be the second model sold through MG Select premium dealerships, launching in March 2025

MG M9
Following the MG Cyberster electric sports car, the M9 will be the second model sold through MG Select premium dealerships. (File Image)
Shubham Parashar
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 5:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
MG Motor India has unveiled its upcoming M9 MPV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, ahead of its official launch in March this year. The MG M9, previously showcased as the Mifa 9 MPV at the Auto Expo 2023, is the Chinese brand’s premium electric multi-purpose vehicle. Following the MG Cyberster electric sports car, the M9 will be the second model sold through MG Select premium dealerships.
 
Interior features and comfort
 
The MG M9 is a three-row MPV designed to provide generous space for up to seven passengers. The second-row offers reclining ottoman seats with eight massage functions, capable of reclining fully for a lounge-like experience. Additional comfort features include:
 
Three-zone climate control
 
A separate touchscreen panel for the second row
 
Ventilated seats

Also Read

India's share in global mobility supply chains growing: Piyush Goyal

Will Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 rev up auto stocks? Analysts don't think so

Porsche to unveil Macan EV and 3 new models at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

Tata Motors integrates artificial intelligence for vehicle safety

Automobile dispatches grow 12% in 2024 driven by consumer sentiment: Siam

 
Dual-pane sunroof
 
Powered sliding rear doors
 
Ambient lighting
 
Rear entertainment screens
 
Premium audio system
 
The front row is equipped with:
 
A large touchscreen compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
 
Wireless charging
 
Power-adjustable and ventilated seats with driver-side memory
 
Auto-dimming IRVM
 
Cooled glovebox
 
Exterior design
 
The MG M9 features a traditional MPV boxy silhouette with a distinctive design. The front end includes a prominent chrome grille, LED lights spanning the width of the front, bumper-mounted split headlights, and chrome accents. A faux air dam surrounded by chrome fringes adds to the striking appearance.
 
The rear design is dominated by chrome details, sleek vertical taillights, and an LED bar connecting them, further enhancing the vehicle’s premium look.
 
Powertrain and range
 
The MG M9 MPV is powered by a 90 kWh battery, delivering a WLTP-certified range of 430 km. It is positioned as a direct rival to the Kia Carnival in the premium MPV segment.
 
Future plans
 
MG Motor India plans to launch 12 MG Select premium dealerships to retail the M9 MPV, alongside other high-end offerings like the MG Cyberster. These dealerships will initially cater to major cities, with plans to expand to Tier-II cities over time.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MG Cyberster debuts at Bharat Mobility Expo with 503 bhp and AWD setup

Hyundai Creta Electric launched: Starting at Rs 17.99L, up to 473 km range

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara electric SUV unveiled at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

Jeep India reintroduces Meridian Limited (O) 4x4 for off-road adventures

All eyes on EV launches, Chinese 'presence' at expanded Auto Expo

Topics :automobile manufacturerautomobile industryAutomobile makersAuto ExpoMG Motor IndiaMG Motor

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story