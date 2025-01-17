MG M9 MPV debuts at Bharat Mobility Expo, launch set for March 2025

MG Motor India has unveiled its upcoming M9 MPV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, ahead of its official launch in March this year. The MG M9, previously showcased as the Mifa 9 MPV at the Auto Expo 2023, is the Chinese brand’s premium electric multi-purpose vehicle. Following the MG Cyberster electric sports car, the M9 will be the second model sold through MG Select premium dealerships.

Interior features and comfort

The MG M9 is a three-row MPV designed to provide generous space for up to seven passengers. The second-row offers reclining ottoman seats with eight massage functions, capable of reclining fully for a lounge-like experience. Additional comfort features include:

• Three-zone climate control

• A separate touchscreen panel for the second row

• Ventilated seats

• Dual-pane sunroof

• Powered sliding rear doors

• Ambient lighting

• Rear entertainment screens

• Premium audio system

The front row is equipped with:

• A large touchscreen compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

• Wireless charging

• Power-adjustable and ventilated seats with driver-side memory

• Auto-dimming IRVM

• Cooled glovebox

Exterior design

The MG M9 features a traditional MPV boxy silhouette with a distinctive design. The front end includes a prominent chrome grille, LED lights spanning the width of the front, bumper-mounted split headlights, and chrome accents. A faux air dam surrounded by chrome fringes adds to the striking appearance.

The rear design is dominated by chrome details, sleek vertical taillights, and an LED bar connecting them, further enhancing the vehicle’s premium look.

Powertrain and range

The MG M9 MPV is powered by a 90 kWh battery, delivering a WLTP-certified range of 430 km. It is positioned as a direct rival to the Kia Carnival in the premium MPV segment.

Future plans

MG Motor India plans to launch 12 MG Select premium dealerships to retail the M9 MPV, alongside other high-end offerings like the MG Cyberster. These dealerships will initially cater to major cities, with plans to expand to Tier-II cities over time.