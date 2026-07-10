ULPGM missile: The aerial hunters

T he Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully completed the final development trials of the unmanned aerial vehicle-launched precision guided missile-V3 (ULPGM-V3) for both air-to-ground and air-to-air versions in May.

ULPGM is a family of indigenous “fire-and-forget” precision strike weapons developed by Research Centre Imarat along with other DRDO laboratories. Bharat Dynamics Limited and Adani Defence are the development partners. It has been integrated on unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), developed by Bengaluru-based NewSpace Research and Technologies for trials.

The missile comprises three variants — V1, V2 and the latest V3 — each having some improvements in range, guidance and seeker technology. While the earlier versions focused on precision engagement of ground targets, the ULPGM-V3 has evolved into a multi-role weapon capable of engaging both ground and aerial targets, highlighting the changing role of drone-based warfare in modern combat operations.