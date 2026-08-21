Welspun Corp soars 9%, hits new high on securing ₹17,200 cr US order

Welspun Corp share price movement

Welspun Corp's share price hit a new high of ₹2,192.70, surging 9 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day deals after the company secured an order worth $1.8 billion (₹17,200 crore) for the supply of pipes from its US manufacturing facility.

At 09:22 AM, Welspun Corp quoted 7 per cent higher at ₹2,149 on the BSE backed by heavy volume. A combined 1.4 million equity shares changed hands at the counter in the first 7 minutes of trade on the NSE and BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.1 per cent at 77,463.

Meanwhile, in the past four weeks, the stock price of Welspun Group company soared 37 per cent. It zoomed 209 per cent from its calendar year 2026 low of ₹709.75 touched on February 2, 2026.

Welspun Corp secures ₹17,200 crore order

Welspun Corp on Thursday, August 20, 2016, after market hours, informed the stock exchanges that the company secured its largest-ever single order—valued at approx $1.8 billion (₹17,200 crore)—for the supply of pipes from its US manufacturing facility.

The order is scheduled for execution between FY28 and FY29 and takes the company's global order book to a record $4.4 billion (₹42,100 crore).

This order substantially strengthens the company's order book, enhances multi-year revenue visibility, and stands as strong validation of the scale, quality, and execution capability of its operations. It also reflects the deep and growing confidence that major global energy players place in Welspun as a preferred partner for large, complex, mission-critical pipe infrastructure projects, the company said.

Brokerages view on Welspun Corp

According to ICICI Securities, the $1.8 billion order is a significant positive for Welspun Corp as it substantially strengthens the company's multi-year revenue visibility, with execution spread across FY28- FY29. The order is expected to support higher utilization of its US manufacturing facility, improving operating leverage and strengthening the profitability profile of the US business. With the global order book now at $4.4 billion, the company has strong visibility for its large-diameter pipe business and reduced dependence on short-cycle order inflows, the brokerage firm said in a note.

Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities post Welspun Corp’s June 2026 quarter earnings said they continue to like the company given its strong order book, disciplined capital allocation, healthy balance sheet and robust medium-term earnings visibility.

Welspun Corp’s management reiterated FY27 guidance of ₹20,000 crore revenue and ₹2,850 crore earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) despite geopolitical uncertainties. The company expects to remain net cash while maintaining its capital allocation guardrails of RoCE above 20 per cent and net debt/EBITDA below 1x.

The US LSAW facility remains on track for commissioning by end-FY26, while the KSA DI pipe facility has been pushed to Q3FY27 due to geopolitical disruptions. The management also expects anti-dumping investigations in Saudi Arabia to support the upcoming KSA DI pipe operations and reiterated future investments would remain focused on known products and geographies under its disciplined capital allocation framework, the brokerage firm said. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.