Friday, August 21, 2026 | 10:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchWelspun Corp ShareStocks to buyIPhone 18 Pro seriesAugmont Enterprise IPOBWF Worlds Day 4Gold and Silver Price TodayWomen's Hockey World Cup 2026
Home / India News / IMD forecasts widespread rainfall across India as monsoon remains active

IMD forecasts widespread rainfall across India as monsoon remains active

Heavy rain likely in parts of north, east and central India; Delhi may see light rain on Friday, with isolated heavy rainfall forecast over the capital and neighbouring states on Saturday

kolkata Rains, Rains

A man holding an umbrella wades through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains, in Kolkata (Photo:PTI)

Shreya Keshri New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2026 | 10:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, across several parts of the country as the monsoon remains active over central, eastern and northeastern India as well as the western Himalayan region.
 
Delhi is likely to see generally cloudy skies with a spell of very light to light rainfall during the afternoon and evening on Friday.
 
The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab on Saturday.

Rain across several regions

In north India, widespread rainfall is expected over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand is likely to remain under a prolonged wet spell, with heavy rain forecast over the coming days. Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab could also see isolated heavy rainfall.
 
 
The Northeast is also expected to remain wet, with heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, as well as parts of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Also Read

Delhi Rains, Rain

Rain brings relief to Delhi; IMD warns of heavy showers across India

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon, New Delhi Rains

IMD warns of heavy rain, thunderstorms across India till August 24

cloudy sky, clouds, weather, rain, rainfall

Delhi to witness cloudy skies today; heavy rain continues in parts of India

Clouds, Sky

Delhi likely to get light rain; monsoon remains active across India

Heavy rain, rain, Odisha rain, monsoon

IMD forecasts heavy rain across India as monsoon activity remains strong

 
Rainfall activity is likely to increase across eastern India, with widespread showers forecast over Odisha, West Bengal and Sikkim. Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand are expected to see widespread rainfall from Saturday, while Bihar is also likely to receive widespread rain. Odisha could see heavy rainfall over several days, with isolated very heavy rainfall possible on Sunday.
 
Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and Konkan are likely to receive widespread rainfall, while in south India, Kerala, Karnataka and parts of Tamil Nadu are expected to see scattered to widespread showers, with the possibility of thunderstorms and gusty winds in several areas.

Delhi weather forecast

According to the IMD's latest bulletin, the national capital is likely to witness spells of rainfall over the next few days. However, the weather department has forecast no rain for Delhi from August 25.
 
On Friday, the minimum temperature settled at 28.4 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 34-36 degrees Celsius.
 
The IMD has said there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures over the next seven days. 

More From This Section

Elon Musk, xAI, SpaceX

Elon Musk pitches Starlink as way to connect 'least served' in rural India

Technology, Satellite, Navigation, space technology

MPD-2047 proposes 41-62 acres for Delhi's semiconductor, drone, AI hubs

Jharkhand High Court

J'khand HC stays cancellation of appointments through 11th, 13th JPSC exams

AI Data Centre

Andaman-Nicobar admin withdraws EoI for AI data centre in Great Nicobar

Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Chandra Sekhar

India calls for joint advocacy for standards in global telecom, ICT bodies

Topics : IMD weather forecast weather forecast Delhi weather

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 10:29 AM IST