100 Ways to See India: A visual data book on the country's changing story

The book is meticulous about parsing India’s myriad datasets and presenting them in a manner that is not too intimidating, and also dedicates some time in explaining how it came across the data, how it measured against other sets that recorded the same data but from different angles, and finally, how it was designed — the whole thing comes off rather like an investigative thriller where describing the detective’s method is as important as the actual solution of the mystery.

In the preface and the contents page, the author makes it clear that the book is designed in a way that takes into account “modern reading habits: dip in anywhere, finish something, and come away with a spark of discovery”. In theory, that sounds good: Not only does it cater to shortened attention spans with its colourful graphics that explain almost 70 per cent of a given chapter, it also adds a touch of whimsy to the process of learning and is a good reminder that educating oneself, even on dry subjects such as maths and statistics, is never too late. However, for a reader who will read the book in linear progression, the process can be a bit jarring: The chapters go from crime, health, politics, dietary preferences, and so on in seemingly ordered chaos. And while the book does invite one to “connect the dots”, the exercise can be somewhat perplexing and makes one wish that the chapters were grouped on the basis of their subject matter, to provide a more comprehensive and less fragmented flow of information and processing.