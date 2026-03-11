The myths of the Chinese Communist Party

One, he has detailed how the birth of CCP, its ideological identity, its political tactics and military strategy, were all carefully instilled among the CCP leaders and cadres by a succession of Soviet handlers. These were drawn from Soviet experience of using ruthless violence, adopting a culture of secrecy and conspiratorial imaginings, conducting constant and bloody purges and offering a one-party Leninist state as an institutional model. At no time during this period did the CCP have a significant membership or popular following. Its tactics of perpetrating endless violence and recourse to extortion from a countryside already ravaged by war belies its image as a people’s movement. This enables us to understand the dynamics of current Chinese politics and its institutional underpinnings. The notion that under Mao the CCP was mostly an indigenous movement needs to be nuanced. There were disagreements between the CCP leaders and their Soviet advisors but in most cases, the Soviets were able to impose their own assessments of the situation and the tactics to be followed. Even after the ideological break with the Soviet Union from 1958 onwards, the Soviet imprint on the CCP remained and endures to this day.