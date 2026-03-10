Stories the Fire Could Not Burn: Manipur's serial institutional failures

Stories the Fire Could not Burn: A Personal Account of the Manipur crisis: 2023-25

By Hoihnu Hauzel

Published by Speaking Tiger Books

Manipur is no stranger to violence. It is the state in India that has seen the maximum number of spells of President’s Rule. It is almost as if the people of Manipur — the tribal Kuki-Zomi-Mizo and the Naga communities that live in the hills; and the majority Meiteis — consider democracy their primary enemy. How can anyone blame them? The institutions that run the Indian state — the bureaucracy, the police, the Central and the state governments, sections of the media and in many cases, even the judiciary — have failed them repeatedly and comprehensively. The last instance was the “selection” of a new government headed by Yumnam Khemchand Singh, a Meitei who was given a Kuki deputy chief minister who had to be sworn in virtually because it was not “safe” for her to travel to the capital, Imphal.