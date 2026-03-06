Discovering Nature in Delhi: Tracing the capital's secret natural world

The author notes that in the Gazetteer of Delhi, 1912, there is evidence of much more abundant wildlife in the capital, including leopards, hyenas, wolves, hog deer, foxes, jackals, hare, porcupines, and crocodiles. “What we have now are the clues remnant populations leave us,” she writes. Finally, Sinha recommends spending a little time with nature every day, exploring the outdoors, preferably with like-minded people. “Going into nature has meant a going out of comfort zones, and a growing inward for rootedness,” she explains.
The book is filled with several beautiful pictures and illustrations. Apart from that, the Appendix also consists of a flowering calendar of Delhi with details of all the flowers that bloom in respective months.