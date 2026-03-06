Discovering Nature in Delhi: Tracing the capital's secret natural world

The author also goes on to share personal memories and stories — her own as well as those of others — related to the trees, flowers, plants, birds, and animals she highlights in the book. Sinha recalls that the garden of her childhood — in the late eighties and nineties — was awash with fireflies. “When exactly was there an abundance of fireflies in the city, and when did they all but disappear?” she wonders. Similarly, the coppersmith barbet’s call is a sound from her childhood. “The time of our childhoods was overall a quieter one, because we were able to hear the outdoors,” she reminisces. It was only many years later during the Covid-19 pandemic that she heard the coppersmith’s sound once again.