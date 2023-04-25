Home / Book / A devotee in the backroom

A devotee in the backroom

For those who closely follow recent Indian politics, this book is important - as much for what it says as it is for what it doesn't say

Aditi Phadnis
Premium
A devotee in the backroom

5 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 10:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Azaad: An Autobiography
Author: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Publisher: Rupa

Also Read

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2023: Guide to book online tickets

The professor's chronicle of reforms

Kodak Matrix QLED TV 50-inch review: Inexpensive, but feature-rich smart TV

TCS Q4 review: Near-term growth to moderate, demand levers intact: Analysts

Career-focused content a big draw as Book Fair returns to capital

A novice from the court of St James

Hunting for the real Shakespeare

The shadow of Xi Jinping, misinformation and hurt religious sentiments

Beyond the LGBTQIA+ stereotypes

A Xi Jinping primer

Topics :Ghulam Nabi AzadBOOK REVIEWPolitics

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 10:25 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story