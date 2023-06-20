A soft tale of hardware

Mr Chowdhry is eloquent about his childhood, school and college days in Jabalpur. After graduating in the newly introduced electronics and telecommunication engineering, in Jabalpur Engineering College, he found he was more attracted to marketing electronics rather than working the public sector telecom organisations and joined DCM Data Products as a sales executive. That began a lifetime in marketing electronic products, starting with clunky and expensive electronic calculators.

The partition of the subcontinent upended the family, which had been well integrated in Abbottabad and had cultured neighbours of all communities. Arriving in Delhi as refugees from the communal violence, Chowdhry senior’s organisational skill sets and knowledge of law got him involved in the government’s refugee resettlement programme. His efforts were quickly recognised and he was absorbed in the bureaucracy and tasked to persuade some of the Rajputana princes to sign the Instrument of Accession to the Indian Union. After completing that assignment, he joined the newly formed Indian Administrative Service and was sent off to Central India as commissioner of Bundelkhand and Baghelkhand. Mr Chowdhry is naturally nostalgic about his early childhood in a large colonial bungalow fit for a sahib with a tiger cub as a pet. Eventually the Chowdhrys settled in Jabalpur.