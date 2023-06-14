Finance ministers and their balancing acts

What was most surprising to me was how things have not changed in recent years; similar pressures operated on the finance ministers then as they do now, the differing views in Indian polity on the extent of state intervention in the economy, the cooperation and conflicts that mark the relationship with different arms of the state, the need for support from the prime minister being some but not the only ones.

Mr Bhattacharya writes about the first 10 finance ministers of India who occupied the hot seat over a three-decade period spanning Independence to the Emergency. The finance ministers are Shanmukham Chetty, formerly the Diwan of Cochin state, John Mathai, the economist and Swaraj and Justice Party member, C D Deshmukh, the ICS officer and also Governor of Reserve Bank of India, T T Krishnamachari, the industrialist who became a successful politician, Morarji Desai, the deputy collector of Godhra who joined Gandhiji, Sachindra Chaudhuri, the Cambridge-educated lawyer, Yashwantrao Chavan, Congress leader, and C Subramaniam, the architect of both the Green and arguably the White Revolution. The author does not omit the role of both Indira Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru when they took on the mantle of finance minister for brief periods.