After the economic and political background my favourite portions of the book are ones chronicling the rush of Hindi films made in the south and the rise of parallel cinema. It may be the Bengali in him, but Ghosh takes you lovingly through the evolution of what he calls New Wave 1.0. “In 1969, three movies emerged like nymphs out of a lake defying existing classifications in Bombay cinema: Mrinal Sen’s Uski Roti…Over the next decade a bouquet of terms – Parallel cinema, Art, Arthouse, New Wave, Offbeat, Alternative, Meaningful, Experimental and (just) New – entered the lexicon to describe this fresh category,” he writes. The eighties lot is called New Wave 2.0.

Ghosh’s chapter on the Great Strike of 1986 that began on October 10 and ended a month later on November 10 was an eye-opener. Entertainment tax on film tickets was 177 per cent in Maharashtra. There was a surcharge that had been levied for Bangladeshi refugees during the 1971 war; it continued to be levied 15 years later. There was an additional levy on film prints after the first 12 copies, making it a disincentive to release the film widely. The strike ended with the government agreeing to many of the industry’s demands. The film business has rarely come together like this after that. As Ghosh says, “Bombay cinema in the eighties had multiple personalities. Organised resistance, albeit briefly, was one of them.”