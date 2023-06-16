Home / Book / Jab sleazy and kitschy met arty and popular

Jab sleazy and kitschy met arty and popular

After the economic and political background my favourite portions of the book are ones chronicling the rush of Hindi films made in the south and the rise of parallel cinema

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar
Premium
Jab sleazy and kitschy met arty and popular

5 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 8:00 PM IST
Follow Us

When Ardh Satya met Himmatwala – The many lives of 1980s Bombay cinema
Avijit Ghosh

Speaking Tiger
Pages:  377

Price: Rs 599/-

If, like me, you grew up on 1980s Hindi cinema you will enjoy this book. Even if you didn’t grow up on it but have a mental image of silly, sleazy and funny films from that time, read it. It is the first proper, non-sneery, non-judgemental, affectionate and accurate chronicler of that time and the cinema it produced.
The eighties were a decade when we made kitschy films such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Ardh Satya, Aakrosh, Bazaar, Chakra, Arth, Masoom are all from the eighties. The A, B and C grade then mingled freely to produce the potpourri that is Indian cinema in what is now acknowledged as one of the most miserable decades for the business.

What, then, does one make of this period? Why was it such a mish-mash? How did it come about? These are some of the questions that Avijit Ghosh’s third book on cinema attempts to answer. His earlier books are The Times of India.  
Disclosure – Aeons back when I worked for (then) ABP group’s The Telegraph. So, we were colleagues in a manner of speaking.

Ghosh contextualises the phenomenon that was eighties Bombay cinema by drawing from the socio-economic, political, and cinema history of that time. He explores the strong north and south interactions that produced scores of low-cost, garish but successful films like Himmatwala (remember those pots on the beach?), the great strike of 1986, the scourge of film piracy, and the running battle with the censors.
It was a time of 1,000-seater, mega theatres. Only a film that could fill these for weeks on end could hope to make money. But competition from TV, piracy from video parlours and cable operators showing the latest films had started hitting the business. The leakages from under-reporting (many theatres simply stamped your hand instead of giving a ticket) and piracy meant that a bulk of the money never came back into the system. This along with crazy levels of taxes made the business completely star and formula dependent.

Ghosh’s chapter on the Great Strike of 1986 that began on October 10 and ended a month later on November 10 was an eye-opener. Entertainment tax on film tickets was 177 per cent in Maharashtra. There was a surcharge that had been levied for Bangladeshi refugees during the 1971 war; it continued to be levied 15 years later. There was an additional levy on film prints after the first 12 copies, making it a disincentive to release the film widely. The strike ended with the government agreeing to many of the industry’s demands. The film business has rarely come together like this after that. As Ghosh says, “Bombay cinema in the eighties had multiple personalities. Organised resistance, albeit briefly, was one of them.”
After the economic and political background my favourite portions of the book are ones chronicling the rush of Hindi films made in the south and the rise of parallel cinema. It may be the Bengali in him, but Ghosh takes you lovingly through the evolution of what he calls New Wave 1.0. “In 1969, three movies emerged like nymphs out of a lake defying existing classifications in Bombay cinema: Mrinal Sen’s Uski Roti…Over the next decade a bouquet of terms – Parallel cinema, Art, Arthouse, New Wave, Offbeat, Alternative, Meaningful, Experimental and (just) New – entered the lexicon to describe this fresh category,” he writes. The eighties lot is called New Wave 2.0.

To my surprise many of these were commercially successful too. This is because their costs were lower than popular films. Ardh Satya, Hip Hip Hurray, Aghaat, Chakra among others. NFDC played a truly progressive role in cinema development those days, even funding films that were critical of the state. Many of these films and the superstars of parallel cinema – Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Smita Patil and Om Puri -- won awards at festivals overseas and created a context for Indian cinema.
In the pre-streaming and global television era the big problem was getting distribution for alternative cinema. Theatres simply didn’t want to play these films. While NFDC stepped in to fund theatres, it didn’t quite work out since it did not have the kind of money needed to fund physical infrastructure.

Ghosh gets all the facts of the eighties Hindi cinema history well, and puts the material together beautifully. My only quibble: I wish it had more anecdotes, some of the hair-raising or funny stories from a time that we can look back at with affection.

Also Read

World TB Day: PM Modi launches initiatives to eliminate disease by 2025

Why free IPL on Jio vs paid on Disney? Airtel seeks Trai intervention

JioCinema, Voot merger in final stages; may be announced by May-end: Report

Jio Cinema wins digital rights for India's tour of West Indies 2023

Pathaan, fan clubs, and single screens

Tomorrow's world: Comforting incrementalism

Finance ministers and their balancing acts

Omens from a Canadian wildfire

The maritime realm of Oman's sultans

How traders win big when society collapses

Topics :CinemaartsHindi cinemaBOOK REVIEW

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 8:00 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story