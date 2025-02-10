Close encounters in Israel-Palestine: Original Sin traces history, conflict

ORIGINAL SIN: Israel, Palestine and the Revenge of Old West Asia Author: Stanly Johny Publisher: HarperCollins Pages: 225 Price: Rs 499

Stanly Johny’s Original Sin: Israel, Palestine and the Revenge of Old West Asia delves into the complex interplay between historical inevitability and moral reckoning. More than a historical account, Mr Johny’s work is deeply personal. As an Indian journalist with extensive experience reporting on West Asia, he offers a unique perspective shaped by his first-hand encounters.

His 2018 visit to Israel as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s delegation highlights the dissonance between diplomatic relations and the stark realities of the region. Mr Johny recounts the relentless security checks, intense scrutiny, and pervasive sense of limbo at Israeli checkpoints. He raises a troubling question: If an Indian journalist, representing a country with friendly ties to Israel, faces such treatment, what must it be like for others trying to enter Palestine? This question reveals not only the fractures within India’s Israel-Palestine policy—often conflicting between the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of External Affairs—but also the broader issues of alienation and “othering” that affect countless lives in the region.

The book is structured around the pivotal events of October 7, 2023—the Hamas attack that reshaped regional discourse—and is divided into seven chapters. The first chapter, “In Search of a Homeland”, examines the roots of the Israel-Palestine conflict. It traces the emergence of Zionism, the controversial Dreyfus Affair, and the contentious Balfour Declaration of 1917. The chapter also explores the secret correspondence between Sir Henry McMahon and Hussein bin Ali, shedding light on the intricacies of British diplomacy. A deeper analysis of the internal divisions within Zionism would enhance the discussion, particularly the socio-political distinctions among Ashkenazi, Sephardic, and Mizrahi Jews—differences that still shape Israeli society today. Additionally, a discussion of the evolution of anti-Semitism would provide valuable nuance.

The second chapter, “War and Un-peace”, provides a fresh perspective on the Six-Day War, the Camp David and Oslo Accords, and critiques the perceived lack of charisma in Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. However, it could have explored more thoroughly the factors shaping Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s persona, such as his Ashkenazi heritage, his historian father, and the legacy of his brother, Yonatan Netanyahu, who commanded Sayeret Matkal and was killed in the 1976 Entebbe raid. Additionally, the corruption scandals that sparked mass protests in Israel in 2023 merit attention along with the Palestinian’s non-violent Boycott, Divesment and Sanctions (BDS) campaigns against Israel.

Chapter Three, “Passage to West Bank,” is the most compelling, vividly portraying Mr Johny’s experiences in Ramallah and his conversations with Husam Zomlot, the current Palestinian Ambassador to the UK. The section titled “What’s Jerusalem Worth” presents an engaging historical analysis that is skilfully simplified. Chapter Four, “Axis of Resistance,” draws provocative parallels between the West’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Israel’s actions in Gaza while exploring the geopolitical significance of Hezbollah and the so-called Persian Octopus. One of the book’s most striking moments occurs in this chapter, as Mr Johny meets General Qasem Soleimani’s daughter, Zeinab, in Tehran.

Chapter Five, “The Partisan Superpower,” investigates Britain’s role in shaping the conflict. It could also have explored the influence of Eddie Jacobson on US President Truman, who recognised the state of Israel in just 11 minutes. This chapter objectively addresses the true cause of the Suez Crisis, often misrepresented in the Western academic discourse. While the war on October 6, 1973, was technically a surprise for Israel, the involvement of Nasser’s son-in-law, Ashraf Marwan, along with Mossad, complicates the narrative. Additionally, the chapter could have mentioned Jonathan Pollard, a former US Navy intelligence analyst convicted of espionage for passing classified information to Israel. Mr Johny does raise challenging questions about Israel’s nuclear opacity, the hypocrisy of US administrations, the Iron Dome, and the violent history of the Intifadas.

Chapter Six, “A Troubled Brotherhood,” recounts Mr Johny’s visit to Jordan, tracing the history of Black September (1970) and the transformation of Transjordan into modern Jordan. It critiques Jordan’s self-serving territorial ambitions and examines the Arab apathy that has accompanied the evolution of the Israel-Palestine conflict. Chapter Seven, “October 7, 2023”, begins with the tragic story of Vivian Silver, a Canadian-born Israeli peace activist who was initially thought to have been kidnapped by Hamas but whose body remains were later identified through DNA testing. His gripping narrative of the massacre critically examines the illusion of the two-state solution and the escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah.

The final chapter, “View from India”, analyses India’s de-hyphenated foreign policy towards Israel and Palestine, a shift that has become increasingly pronounced since 2014. It also acknowledges historical nuances, such as Nehru’s request for Israeli assistance during the 1962 Sino-Indian War and the covert arms purchases from Israel during the 1965 and 1971 wars with Pakistan. While the chapter emphasises the influence of Prime Minister Modi, it should also recognise India’s contributions to peacekeeping efforts in the region.

On December 25, 2024, Brigadier Amitabh Jha, who was serving as the Deputy Force Commander of UNDOF in the Golan Heights, died due to medical conditions. Additionally, Havildar Suresh R sustained severe injuries while on duty in the Golan Heights. The recent death of Colonel Waibhav Anil Kale (Retd), who lost his life while serving as the Security Coordination Officer in Rafah, Gaza, further reveals India's direct involvement in the ongoing conflict.

Beyond its literary merit, the book serves as a testament to resilience—a historical moment of pride. Mr Johny’s personal journey, seamlessly woven into the larger geopolitical narrative, is not merely about bearing witness but also about enduring, questioning, and ultimately surviving the trials that accompany the pursuit of truth.

The reviewer is a foreign policy analyst and founder of Middle East Insights Platform