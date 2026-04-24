First Bite: A journey through urban India's diverse breakfast cultures

Through sources as wide-ranging as old government gazettes and multiple historical and cultural accounts, Chatterjee delves into the history of breakfast in these spaces. Her research reveals how people ate in the past, and how caste and class, along with colonial influences, have come to affect, even create, the popular breakfast choices of today. For example, it might surprise many readers to learn that vada pav, the quintessential Mumbai breakfast, has Portuguese links as both the pav and the potato were brought to India on Portuguese ships. Her research also illuminates how migration has shaped breakfast habits in almost all major urban centres of the country. In recent times, its impact can be seen in the availability of puri-bhaji in Shillong or the large number of idli shops in the area known as the mini-Tamil Nadu of Ahmedabad. But the long-term impact of migration during Partition is visible in its influence on some of the popular breakfast items associated today with places like Amritsar and Delhi.