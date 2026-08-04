'What we ask Google' offers intriguing insights, but few fresh revelations

Much of the optimism in the book (its subtitle is “A surprisingly hopeful picture of humankind”) stems from the observation that searches for “how to help…” have never been higher than in the mid-2020s. Mr Rogers writes that even though the world “may appear to be more polarised”, the fact that more and more people are searching for methods to help others offers an optimistic direction to understand “what it means to be part of society in the twenty-first century”. What he neglects to mention is that more individuals have access to the internet than any other point in history — governments actively try to include more people in the digital world, an internet connection is pretty affordable in many parts of the globe, and after the pandemic, entire industries have shifted online. Just because one corner of the internet offers a hopeful look at the world cannot necessarily mean that it is not a big reason many countries are seeing a rise in polarisation. This is not Mr Rogers or Google’s headache, of course, but to claim that the searches for helping offer a “surprisingly hopeful picture” is perhaps a tad simplistic.