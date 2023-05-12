The dissident lens

Rajadhyaksha is neither a voyeur nor an aloof observer. His sol­idarity with the prot­esting students comes across clearly. He foregrounds their voices, and presents material that is critical of the establishment. It might, therefore, be called a biased acco­unt. To the author’s credit, he does not try to hide his politics. He names the networks and collectives that he has been part of, and describes the organ­ic process through which this book came together. He unambiguously calls it “a personal account”.

Beyond “the fight for academic aut­o­nomy that directly took on Ind­ia’s central government” in the form of a strike that went on for 139 days in 2015, Rajadhyaksha is interested in telling a bigger story about “cine­phobia” and “cinepolitics” informed by techno­lo­gical, political, economic and legal de­velopments. According to him, the changes at FTII cannot be understood without looking at the practice of censorship during British rule and in independent India, de­ba­tes around indecency and immo­r­al­ity, the Emergency, liberalisation, the arrival of satellite television, globali­sation, digitisation, crackdown on intellectuals and activists, sedition laws, and privatisation of education.