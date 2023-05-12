The dissident lens

Publisher
Film historian Ashish Rajadhyaksha’s new book John-Ghatak-Tarkovsky: Citizens, Filmmakers, Hackers traces the history of protest at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, using the student strike in June 2015 as a starting point for his scholarly enquiry. In addition to the immediate triggers for discontent, the author also investigates the subversive potential of cinema to analyse, question and threaten the authority of the state.
It is published as a collaboration between the Sher-Gil Sundaram Arts Foundation and Tulika Books. The Centre for the Study of Culture and Society supported the research.
Following an introduction written by Rajadhyaksha and the foreword by filmmaker Saeed Akhtar Mirza, this book has nine chapters. Each chapter title is poetic and political: The Campus in Expanded Cinema; Reinventing the Regisseur; Collective Acts and Lumpen Students; Celluloid Spectres; Freedom and Dread; The Macabre Spectacle; The Hollow Centre; Grotesque Bodies; The Totalitarian Pleasure Garden.
To refresh our memory of what happened in 2015, before Covid-19 drastically changed the nature of teaching and learning, Rajadhyaksha writes, “Mainly, they (the students) were protesting the nomination of several individuals to the Institute’s Governing Council whose only qualification to govern India’s premier film school seemed to be their direct affiliation with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and its allied formations.”
Gajendra Chauhan, known for playing Yudhishthira in B R Chopra’s television epic Mahabharata before he joined the BJP and worked as their national convener for culture, was named chairman of FTII’s Governing Council. Other nominees were Narendra Pathak, president of the Maharashtra wing of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad; Shailesh Gupta, who directed the film Shapath Modi Ki; and filmmaker Anagha Ghaisas of Ram Mandir: Adalat aur Aastha and Shri Narendra Modi: Gatha Asamanya Netrutva Ki fame.
Why was this unacceptable to the students at FTII? How did they mobilise against political interference? What made them find common cause with students protesting at Jadavpur University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, and University of Hyderabad?
The book explores these questions through interviews with those students and with FTII alumni who took part in the protests directly or from a distance. The book also draws upon sources such as news reports, video footage, blogs, social media posts, minutes of meetings, posters, official documents, and records from the FTII Students’ Association’s email account.
It offers an immersive reading experience best characterised as polyphonic and post-modern. Rajadhyaksha’s text is accompanied by screen grabs from student diploma films, campaign posters, maps, photographs of official communication locked away in files, and QR codes that can be scanned to read, watch and listen to various kinds of source material. Clearly, it deserves thoughtful engagement.
In fact, the title of the book comes from a protest banner with the lines “John, Ghatak, Tarkovsky/ We Shall Fight/ We Shall Win” inscribed on it. It refers to filmmakers John Abraham (not to be confused with the actor), Ritwik Ghatak, and Andrei Tarkovsky. Mirza calls them “iconoclasts…from the past who were free spirits, and they could not be regulated”. No wonder that they are role models for protesting students.
Beyond “the fight for academic autonomy that directly took on India’s central government” in the form of a strike that went on for 139 days in 2015, Rajadhyaksha is interested in telling a bigger story about “cinephobia” and “cinepolitics” informed by technological, political, economic and legal developments. According to him, the changes at FTII cannot be understood without looking at the practice of censorship during British rule and in independent India, debates around indecency and immorality, the Emergency, liberalisation, the arrival of satellite television, globalisation, digitisation, crackdown on intellectuals and activists, sedition laws, and privatisation of education.
Rajadhyaksha is neither a voyeur nor an aloof observer. His solidarity with the protesting students comes across clearly. He foregrounds their voices, and presents material that is critical of the establishment. It might, therefore, be called a biased account. To the author’s credit, he does not try to hide his politics. He names the networks and collectives that he has been part of, and describes the organic process through which this book came together. He unambiguously calls it “a personal account”.
Is the FTII meant to be a place that imparts technical and vocational training or shapes aesthetic and political sensibilities? How does its relationship with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting influence its priorities in terms of curriculum, pedagogy and allocation of funds? What pressures do students have to work with when they are constantly reminded that their education is subsidised through taxpayer money? What anxieties do teachers face when they are subjected to surveillance and are on short-term contracts?
The book grapples with these questions in depth, and will hopefully inspire younger scholars to undertake studies of other educational institutions in India in a rigorous manner. After all, the crackdown on freedom of speech and expression, or any kind of political interference, is not limited to the FTII. What kind of learning can take place in environments that are filled with fear, where questioning is shut down and dissent is routinely crushed?