Managing Public Finances: What public finance documents don't tell you

For the states, Dr Singh argues that over 40 per cent of their capital expenditure is for debt repayment, not tangible asset creation. Similarly, the Union government’s actual capital spending on creating non-financial assets is lower than its budgetary gross estimates. This assessment is based on the principles laid down in the International Monetary Fund’s Government Finance Statistics Manual.

On off-budget borrowings, the author notes that some progress has been achieved at the Centre, but more needs to be done for the states. Dr Singh’s central argument is that India’s public finance management systems at the Union and state levels lag international best practices, although several committees, including the finance commissions, have recommended reforms. An interesting suggestion the author makes is that states should present their annual budgets before the end of February, just as the Union government now presents its budget on February 1 to facilitate passage before the financial year starts.