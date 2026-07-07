Bringing The Cheetah Back: A diplomatic tale behind India's ambitious plan

The most poignant moment in this book has the author kneeling down and stroking the forehead of a cub. He recalls, “She looked at me, her enormous, innocent eyes… felt like an ocean of sadness.” He calls this cub “the second daughter I had always longed for but never had”, and names her Kaveri. As someone who is able to see an animal as a “sentient being”, it is surprising that he does not engage deeply with questions of bodily autonomy and consent in relation to animals and their translocation, especially their wish to live free from human exploitation.