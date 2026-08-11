Shankaritya Kanpatimar: The procedural failures that helped a serial killer

Shankariya received the moniker Kanpatimar because of his modus operandi — he killed his victims by striking them on the side of their heads. Shankariya came from a family of agricultural labourers living in Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan and displayed a propensity for crime from a young age. After being repeatedly caught for crimes such as theft, his family disowned him. As he graduated to becoming a history-sheeter and spent time in jail, he turned from being a petty thief to a killer who ruthlessly murdered his victims for the purpose of stealing. He often struck at night when his victims were in deep sleep and in many cases, his victims were sadhus, although he also killed householders for money as well as for revenge. Mr Goswami’s focus in the book is to provide not just an account of Kanpatimar’s crimes but also of the way he was caught and convicted after months of terrorising people in Rajasthan. This makes India’s Most Dangerous Serial Killer: Shankariya Kanpatimar less an analysis of the criminal’s mind than an account of his crimes and the police and legal machinery that worked to arrest and sentence him.