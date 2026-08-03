Familiar optimism over 'Chindia' overlooks a changed China reality

What this book does well is to document the many starts India-China relations have had over the years. It does not go into detail as to why these failed and whether there is a chance to revive them. The truth remains that these early cooperation ideas were not thought through and there was considerable domestic resistance to them in India and in China. For example, the India-China’s CEOs’ forum was started with much fanfare but what happened to it is a mystery. Similarly, the NITI Aayog’s dialogues with their Chinese counterparts were an annual affair and so was the India China Strategic Economic Dialogue. What happened to these, what utility they served and why these forums were abandoned is never told, because no one researches these aspects.