Engineering success at the IITs: The story behind an enduring brand

Mani Bhaumik, the first-ever PhD in Quantum Physics from Kharagpur in 1958, rose from a mud hut in Midnapore to a distinguished scientific career in Los Angeles. He helped pioneer excimer-laser technology, which later made procedures such as LASIK possible, and wrote the celebrated book Code Name God. Suhas Patil, from the Class of 1965, founded Cirrus Logic in Silicon Valley and built what might now be described as an early “unicorn,” although the term had not yet been coined. Vin Gupta, from the Class of 1967, travelled from Kharagpur to Nebraska and later founded InfoUSA, creating an enormous database covering millions of businesses and households. Why did so many of them have to achieve their laurels abroad?