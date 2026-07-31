Engineering success at the IITs: The story behind an enduring brand

Over time, increasing numbers of IIT graduates entered startups, investment banking, venture capital, consulting, sales, entertainment, and other professions that, to the casual observer, bore little resemblance to traditional engineering. There are, of course, also examples of alumni who worked in agricultural fields, hydroelectric projects, blast furnaces, and Indian defence factories, but they appear to represent a small proportion of the 500,000 graduates.
Does the migration of engineers into unrelated professions represent a waste of public money—or does it demonstrate the broader value of a rigorous technical education? That is a lively and important question. The author does not quite address this aspect.