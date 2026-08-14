Speaking of History: Separating myth from fact in India's contested past

So how does one make sense of a nation’s past in this history-loving, history-hating country? How do you reconcile myth and fact when they are so thoroughly tangled? How do you tell a conspiracy apart from a historical event? And with an alternative history rising frantically in the current socio-cultural milieu, how and where exactly do you search for the truth, whatever that may be?

That is the fundamental question that Speaking of History by Romila Thapar and Namit Arora seeks to answer. On one side sits a non-historian who has spent years reading and writing about history; on the other, one of the most eminent Indian historians of her generation. Their back-and-forth — mostly Arora asking, Thapar answering — gives the reader a clearer sense of Indian history, of how it should be studied, of what ails mainstream historical discourse today, and of why our very definitions and benchmarks need updating. As Arora writes in the introduction, they wanted to create “the texture of a living room conversation — frank, probing, and centered on a few key issues — rather than a balanced historical survey.” Arora is as skilled an interviewer as Thapar is a historian.