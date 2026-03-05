Students Etched in Memory: Perumal Murugan's learning curve and his bond

As he describes his students, Murugan also creates a self-portrait, but without glorifying himself. He extends himself beyond the classroom to take an interest in the students’ lives and guide them towards a better future than a blue-collar job. He firmly believes that higher education will help improve his students’ living standards. Despite the seriousness of his concerns, he often brings a playful energy into the classroom. He is receptive to changing fashion and nicknames and attempts to learn modern teaching methods, including using a mobile phone, to bond better with his students.

It’s also interesting to note how often he comes across his students long after they have left the college. Murugan’s kids often complain that they find his students everywhere they go. And these students often come to his service without being asked to do so. He opened his house to students, requiring them to participate equally in household duties. When he learns of a student marrying beyond caste and religious barriers he is overjoyed, and allows the student to stay at his home. This is testimony to the author’s inclusive practices as a result of which even foundational course students from other streams remember him. Murugan reiterates that, “A teacher unbeknownst to themselves may have altered the student’s personality in some way. It is also possible that they failed to make any difference in their lives.” As he shares many fond memories, he also shares his grief at failing some students in life. One such instance is that of Balamurugan who dies by suicide after a failed love affair.