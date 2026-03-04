Mayyu Ali's memoir examines how innocuous processes can be political acts

The blood-curdling descriptions of rape by soldiers are meant to get readers to wake up and speak out because the Rohingyas have endured too much for too long. Ali’s grief, and his profound disappointment with Aung San Suu Kyi, are heartbreaking because the Burmese leader, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 for her nonviolent struggle against military dictatorship, failed in fulfilling her duty to Rohingyas in Myanmar. Her denial of crimes committed against them comes across as a betrayal to Ali. From being his childhood heroine, she transformed into the face of the genocide.