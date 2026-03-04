Mayyu Ali's memoir examines how innocuous processes can be political acts

That said, India is not a party to the 1951 United Nations Refugee Convention. However, India has signed the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, so researchers and activists like Ms Manchanda argue that India does have international obligations to protect the human rights of non-citizens. This can be said to include the Rohingya population living in India.
It is in this context that Indian readers must engage with Mayyu Ali’s terrifying yet hopeful memoir Eradication: A Poet at the Heart of the Rohingya Genocide. Born in 1991, he is a Rohingya poet-activist who grew up in the city of Maungdaw in Arakan, western Myanmar, and was forced to escape with his family to neighbouring Bangladesh in 2017, with over 7,40,000 Rohingyas. He applied for asylum in 2019, and migrated to Canada in 2021 with support from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and Amnesty International.