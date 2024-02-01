Home / Budget / News / 430 mn loans aggregating to Rs 22.5 trn extended under PM Mudra Yojana: FM

430 mn loans aggregating to Rs 22.5 trn extended under PM Mudra Yojana: FM

sitharaman budget 2024
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 11:44 AM IST
The government has extended 43 crore loans aggregating to Rs 22.5 lakh crore were extended under the PM Mudra Yojana, Finance Minsiter Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.

Sitharaman in her pre-election Budget, which is technically a vote on account and is popularly termed an interim Budget, said direct benefit transfer of Rs 34 lakh crore through Jan Dhan accounts have resulted in savings of Rs 2.7 lakh crore.

The finance minister also said 30 crore Mudra Yojana loans have been given to women in the last 10 years.

Saturation approach of covering all eligible people is true and comprehensive achievement of social justice and this is secularism in action, she asserted.

She added that India today has 80 chess grandmasters compared to 20 in 2010.

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 11:44 AM IST

