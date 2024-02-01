Budget 2024: Sitharaman tables sixth budget, equals Morarji Desai's record

Budget 2024 updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Thursday, equalled the record of former Prime Minister Morarji Desai by presenting six budgets in a row since 2019.

This year's budget is an interim one, where the government only seeks advance grants to meet the country's expenditure till a new government takes charge after the Lok Sabha elections.

Notably, a day before, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that while this would be an interim one, his government would "bring a full, consolidated budget after the elections", exuding confidence in a third-term win in the general elections.

He maintained that the budget would be centred on the theme of women's empowerment, and Sitharaman would present a Budget with disha nirdeshak baatein, a blueprint of intent.





Also Read: FM Sitharaman set to present her 6th Budget, showcases digital 'bahi khata' Earlier today, Sitharaman was spotted with her team outside the finance ministry, holding the digital red 'bahi khata' ahead of the budget presentation.