Budget 2024: Sitharaman tables sixth budget, equals Morarji Desai's record

PM Modi ahead of Budget session Notably, a day before, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that while this would be an interim one, his government would "bring a full, consolidated budget after the elections", exuding confidence in a third-term win in the general elections.
He maintained that the budget would be centred on the theme of women's empowerment, and Sitharaman would present a Budget with disha nirdeshak baatein, a blueprint of intent.
Earlier today, Sitharaman was spotted with her team outside the finance ministry, holding the digital red 'bahi khata' ahead of the budget presentation.
Also Read: FM Sitharaman set to present her 6th Budget, showcases digital 'bahi khata'
Sitharaman meets President Murmu Following that, Sitharaman and her team also met with President Droupadi Murmu before heading towards the Parliament for the main show.
Being an election year, while no major policy announcements are expected, the government is likely to focus on infrastructure spending, rural welfare and agriculture sector among others.
Notably, a fiscal prudence approach is anticipated in this year's budget since the Narendra Modi government has set a target to reduce the fiscal deficit to 4.50 per cent of GDP by the conclusion of the fiscal year 2025-26, down from the current year's 5.90 per cent.
