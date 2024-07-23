Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

A progressive and forward-looking Budget, says artist Paresh Maity

This Budget provides a roadmap for enhancing the support for women so that they are able to play a greater role in the development of the economy, said Paresh Maity

Paresh Maity, artist
Paresh Maity, artist
BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 3:40 PM IST
What is the best thing about the Budget?

The best thing is its progressive and forward-looking approach. The Budget focuses on inclusive growth, aiming to uplift various sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure, and healthcare, which will benefit a wide range of people across the country.

Additionally, it introduces innovative policies and reforms that will drive sustainable development and economic resilience. Further, the Budget has stuck to its earlier theme of bringing down the fiscal deficit gradually to 4.9 per cent of GDP.

Will the Budget help sustain the Indian economy’s growth momentum?

Yes, the Budget is designed to sustain the Indian economy's growth momentum through strategic investments in key areas like infrastructure, digital innovation, and skill development, which will drive long-term economic growth. The thrust towards clean energy will help in meeting the challenges of climate change faster.

Will the Budget help create jobs and improve infrastructure?

Absolutely. The Budget places a strong emphasis on job creation and improving infrastructure by allocating significant funds for new projects and initiatives, which will lead to increased employment opportunities and better connectivity across the nation.

This Budget provides a roadmap for enhancing the support for women so that they are able to play a greater role in the development of the economy.
First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

