Union Budget 2025-26: Here are the key challenges in health care sector

Photo: Shutterstock
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 11:11 PM IST
Key challenges
  > Insufficient infrastructure and inequitable distribution of hospital beds, with around 65 per cent of beds located in metro or Tier-I cities
> Low health care expenditure at about 2.1 per cent of GDP for FY23, compared to both developing and developed nations
> Dependence on imports for high-end medical devices and equipment
> Shortage of skilled human resources, particularly in Tier-II cities 
 
Industry ask
 
> Revise government scheme rates with incentives based on hospital infrastructure, accreditation and outcomes 
> Adopt a  'single window' regulatory system to facilitate investments
> Enhance digital health and accelerate Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission deployment
> Implement targeted GST reforms in health care and health insurance sectors
> Provide health care access to the missing ‘middle population’, which currently is without health insurance
 
 
First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 11:11 PM IST

