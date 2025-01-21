Union Budget 2025-26: Here are the key challenges in health care sector

Key challenges

> Insufficient infrastructure and inequitable distribution of hospital beds, with around 65 per cent of beds located in metro or Tier-I cities

> Low health care expenditure at about 2.1 per cent of GDP for FY23, compared to both developing and developed nations

> Dependence on imports for high-end medical devices and equipment

> Shortage of skilled human resources, particularly in Tier-II cities

Industry ask

> Revise government scheme rates with incentives based on hospital infrastructure, accreditation and outcomes

> Adopt a 'single window' regulatory system to facilitate investments

> Enhance digital health and accelerate Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission deployment

> Implement targeted GST reforms in health care and health insurance sectors

> Provide health care access to the missing ‘middle population’, which currently is without health insurance