Business Standard

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 | 08:05 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Budget 2025: Govt plans NPS reforms to boost pension cover for gig workers

Budget 2025: Govt plans NPS reforms to boost pension cover for gig workers

The government may hike the minimum pension amount under Atal Pension Yojana in the upcoming Union Budget to attract informal sector workers

NPS, Pension

NPS is regulated by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) and had over 80 million subscribers at the end of December 2024 | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 8:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Pension System (NPS) was introduced by the Union Government in 2004 with the aim of developing a universal pension system. Initially designed for central government employees, the NPS was subsequently expanded in 2009 to include self-employed individuals and those working in the private sector through the corporate and all-citizen models.
 
Later in June 2015, the Union Government launched the Atal Pension Yojana to extend coverage to the large unorganised sector, which consists of approximately 550 million people. These workers often lack access to social security benefits like pensions and health insurance, and the APY aims to address this gap.
 
 
How effective is the Atal Pension Yojana?
 
NPS is regulated by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) and had over 80 million subscribers at the end of December 2024. It has over Rs 13.7 trillion in assets under management (AUM). Of them, there are 61.4 million Atal Pension Yojana subscribers with an AUM of Rs 42,000 crore. 
 
Currently, the subscribers of Atal Pension Yojana between the ages of 18 and 40 years receive a minimum guaranteed pension of Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 3,000, Rs 4,000, or Rs 5,000 per month upon reaching the age of 60, depending on their contributions for the chosen pension amount. The benefit of a minimum pension is guaranteed by the government, as it contributes 50 per cent of the contribution amount or Rs 1,000 per annum, whichever is lower, for a period of five years.

Also Read

gig workers

Will Budget 2025 extend benefits like social security to gig workers?

Officials say the department is facing issues in implementation of faceless scrutiny and this could hit tax revenue collections

Budget 2025: Decoding tax and non-tax revenue and why they matter

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Union Budget 2025 expectations LIVE: Budget should focus on infra spending, says RBI MPC member

manufacturing

Will Budget 2025 kickstart Indian manufacturing, drive GDP growth?

Union Budget

Budget 25: Will changes occur in 80C, 80D, or other tax-saving provisions?

 
Will the govt raise the pension amount?
 
However, various news reports indicate that the government is now considering hiking the minimum pension amount under the Atal Pension Yojana in the upcoming budget to benefit millions of informal workers.
 
Earlier, the PFRDA had written to the government requesting an increase in the guaranteed pension amount under the scheme as the current amount may not be attractive enough for potential subscribers to enroll in the scheme.
 
“In the case of guaranteed pensions, the government has to make budgetary proposals. If the pension amount is increased, the funding must also be increased. The promise has to be backed by actual money. It is true that the current guaranteed amount may not retain the same value after 20 years, when the pensioners will start getting their first pension tranche,” says labour economist K R Shyam Sundar. 
 
Will Atal Pension Yojana be revamped?
 
In the Union Budget 2019, the government also launched Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan (PMSYM) as a plan to provide old age pension for the unorganised informal sector employees. However, the scheme did not evoke enough interest from the workers. As of December 2024, merely five million subscribers were enrolled in the scheme, as against 100 million subscribers.
 
Hence, there is a possibility that the government will make the currently running Atal Pension Yojana more attractive under the ambit of NPS. 

More From This Section

Biocon, Biocon logo

Biocon urges govt to exempt cancer, rare-disease drugs from tax in Budget

renewable energy

Green transition: Expectations and recommendations for Budget 2025

Piyush Arora, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India

Long-term perspective on tax structure to aid product development: Skoda

Telecom

Union Budget 2025-26: Here are the key challenges in the telecom sector

capex

Budget 2025 needs to focus on capex, infra spending: RBI MPC member

Topics : Budget 2025 Union Budget NPS NPS scheme Pensions Government pension

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 8:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEStock market CrashBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon