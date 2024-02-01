Budget 2024: Industry leaders 'happy' with Modi govt's 'prudent' budget

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Sitharaman presents Modi govt's report card Sitharaman began her address by presenting an extensive report card of the Narendra Modi government. She credited structural reforms and pro-people initiatives for the accelerated economic growth of the country despite the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ: FM Sitharaman's interim Budget extends tax benefits in IFSC till March 2025
Among key announcements, she proposed tax benefits to startups and pension funds, 50-year interest-free loans of Rs 75,000 cr to be extended for states, tourism development measures, the launch of Blue Economy 2.0, further support for the Electric Vehicle ecosystem and green energy, and railway corridors, among other measures. She also proposed to raise the capex target by 11.1 per cent to Rs 11.11 trillion.
What industry leaders had expressed in wishlist Earlier in the day, various industry leaders across the sectors had expressed their wish list for the finance ministry, hoping for favourable policy considerations and schemes to boost the economy further.
The leaders stressed assuming an approach of fiscal prudence while largely agreeing on a spending boost on infrastructure to propel economic growth.
There should be further push in defence, space and infrastructure sectors: IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Infrastructure key focus Ahead of the presentation of the interim Budget, Ajit Mangrulkar, the director general of IMC Chamber Of Commerce And Industry said, "...infrastructure has to be the key focus…it creates investment, employment… that's an area we are going for an all-round growth..."
READ: Interim Budget: Railways get 3 new corridors; 40,000 bogies to be upgraded
READ: Interim Budget: Railways get 3 new corridors; 40,000 bogies to be upgraded
Boost to domestic manufacturing of weapons Meanwhile, defence sector experts said they expected an allocation for domestic weapon manufacturing.
KV Subramanian, the executive director of the IMF and former Chief Economic Advisor to the government, said, "..India is in a good position (economically)...but we have to further strengthen the reforms that have been done in manufacturing...the voters need to be wary of the 'freebies culture'..."
Demand for 20 per cent increase in capex A similar position was echoed by Ramachandran Dinesh of theTVS Supply Chain Solutions, who said, "...we are recommending a 20 per cent increase in capital expenditure spending, Rs 12 trillion to be spent on infrastructure..."
READ: Govt targeting to help 30 mn women become 'Lakhpati Didis': FM Sitharaman